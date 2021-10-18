Grace’s Taste of Poland will be among the food truck’s Saturday at the Taste of North Port, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday at City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port. Above, Roxanne Wojdalski, manager, serves some of her specialties in this March, 2021 file photo.
NORTH PORT — Shopping on an empty stomach is never a good idea.
Fill up for lunch as you shop for produce, art and crafts at the first Taste of North Port Food Fest and Craft Fair happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Several trucks will be part of the Taste of North Port, including Grace’s Taste of Poland, Savor 100 Urban Latin Fusion and Casa de Uruguay are just a few that will be onsite.
Starving Artist Produce will have a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The event is being sponsored by the Local Ladies Social Network.
“Come hungry,” said organizer Christy Dunn. “There will be plenty of food, live music by Jonny Puma, and an information table with Peace River Wildlife volunteers. My company has been doing many vendor and craft fairs in North Port but this is the first for this event.”
The Tour de North Port annual event is the next day. Registration is open for the scenic bicycle ride of 15, 35, or 65 miles, that will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24. Breakfast, lunch, fully-stocked rest stops, SAG, T-shirt, and goodie bag are all included. Go to www.peoplefortrees.com to register. Registration packets and T-shirts may be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food Fest & Craft Fair event.
People For Trees partnered with LLSN to help sponsor this event.
“I was scouting for a ‘host’ event because I have been trying for years to have more things available for people to do the weekend of the tour (as most bike events do) but to no avail,” said North Port city Commissioner Alice White, founder of People For Trees and coordinator of the Tour de North Port.
“LLSN graciously agreed to put on the North Port Food Fest and be considered a sponsor of the Tour de North Port, so we shared in promoting both events. A win-win,” she said.
There will be a table for those who indicated when they registered online that they wanted an early packet pickup.
“We can also take new registrations on Saturday,” White said. “Our target amount is 400 cyclists and as of now, we are over 350.”
A new North Port Farmers Market is opening Jan. 8 and will run through April on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dallas White Park, according to Dunn.
“We will be promoting that at this event as well,” Dunn said. “For more details, go to https://bit.ly/3vqjHoU.
Interested vendors should contact Christy Dunn at llsn@comcastnet or visit www.llsnevents.com.
