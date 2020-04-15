ENGLEWOOD — For three nights, Glen Wilson dreamed about hungry children. He wrestled in his sleep. It was a battle.
“I didn’t want any part of it,” said Wilson, who along with his wife Stacey owns Mini City, “Home of the Slider,” a food truck in Englewood, usually parked for the past two years at Beach Liquor Store in the middle of Englewood.
“It could have become a nightmare if I let it,” he said. “It’s hard to explain because I always woke up in peace. I wasn’t groggy. Then I had to come to the understanding this is bigger than me.
“I needed to feed the children in Englewood. Not enough is being done for these families,” he said. “I’ve seen a couple of other places in Sarasota, Venice and Charlotte County are helping children. Where’s the help in Englewood? I know the dreams were really about putting faith in something I can’t touch or see. I know it’s a higher power.”
For weeks, Wilson was parking his truck across the street from Englewood Elementary School in the parking lot of Castle Air, giving free breakfast and lunch to children. Then last week, a neighbor complained about the noise from Wilson’s generator. He moved the truck and hasn’t returned.
“It’s a shame because I know there’s families there who could use the meals their children were given,” he said. “If an adult didn’t have the money for their meal, I gave it to them a free meal too. I’m feeding the firefighters, paramedics, teachers, bus drivers, nurses and postal workers. If any person doesn’t have the money, I’ll give them a meal. It’s not about money, when you take money out of the equation, then you become a giver.”
Hearing children may not have lunch from Mini City, Kathleen Jarosik, owner of Xpertech Auto Repair, near Castle Air, had a 50-amp outlet installed on the side of her building away from the neighborhood. Paul Schultz, a local licensed master electrician, donated his time.
“What Glen is doing is amazing,” Jarosik said. “He had no problems feeding people all around the town for three weeks. He wasn’t violating a noise ordinance. I donated my parking lot area for him to come set up on weekends when my business is closed. It’s nice for the community that he wants to help the kids out. He’s a nice guy trying to do a nice thing.”
Wilson said before the April 10 deadline for Venice Sun Weekly that he had something special planned for Easter weekend.
Wilson, a 50-year-old musician, said he didn’t always help others. Today, he has a banner outside the food truck that says, “Let No Child Go Unfed” and a sign says, “Kids Eat Free.”
“If you asked me three months ago if I’d be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said. “Years ago, I was a very terrible person. Now I’m up at 2:30 in the morning waiting to see what my next step is. I know it’s a scary time. I shouldn’t be scared because God is guiding my path. It all started with a three-night dream. I don’t believe in doing anything if it’s not 100% with no strings attached.”
In the past, Wilson gave Thanksgiving and Easter dinners. But he admits those were for holidays. With the uncertainty of the new COVID-19 virus, Wilson said he’s in it for the long haul.
“I just got a fourth freezer so I’m ready to serve more people,” he said. “I just can’t let anything hinder me right now. Those who started the journey with me understand there’s a higher power. It’s bigger than me. Please don’t be prideful and go hungry. We all need help sometimes. It’s only going to be a pickup and go. We will have dinners ready to go.”
Wilson said some have asked how to donate to help with children’s meals. Donations can be made to Mini City, 1600 S. McCall Road, Englewood. For more information on Mini City, call 937-733-0289.
