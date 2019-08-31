By KIM COOL
Venice resident Harry Moses will soon head to Kalamazoo for some gold — two gold medals.
The Korean War veteran, tour guide at the Sarasota National Cemetery’s Patriot’s Plaza and member of Venice Theatre’s Silver Foxes, will receive the medals at the National Veteran’s Creative Arts Festival during a week-long celebration that will be filmed by PBS.
“A few years ago having observed a lack of respect for the American flag at parades, etc., I wrote a tribute to the American flag and performed it on YouTube,” he said.
“... the people lining the street paid no attention to the color guard passing,” Moses said. “I became concerned as to the lack of respect they had for our flag. In the intervening years it has been performed on the main stage at Venice Theatre, at Venice City Hall, at countless Marine Corps events, and in traveling road shows.”
After he performed “I Am Your Flag” on YouTube, Moses then wrote a companion piece, “The folded flag” about the presentation of the folded flag to the survivors of a veteran. “The folded flag” is also on YouTube.
Moses has performed the two tributes countless times over the years.
Because he is active in the Silver Foxes, Moses has presented it numerous times at the theater. He also presented it for Venice City Council several times and at the Marine Corps annual luncheon for 250 “mostly combat veterans.”
“As part of being a guide for the plaza (Patriot’s Plaza) I have performed it for most of the 1,900-plus high school civic class students who have toured our facility, which has been very rewarding,” he said.
Moses’ tributes to the American flag, “I Am Your Flag” and “The Folded Flag” will be filmed by PBS at the festival in Kalamazoo, to be aired later on affiliated stations throughout the United States.
Both presentations tug at the heartstrings of patriots, but especially the ending of his initial tribute.
Just talking about it brings a change in Moses’ voice and demeanor and a bowed head.
The tribute begins with the birth of the flag all those years ago, but it is when the flag is folded into a triangle for presentation to survivors that tears are most likely to well.
The closing paragraph:
“I have to go now. I have to meet Pfc. Josh Phillips. I’ll be draped over his casket and after a brief ceremony, I will be folded into a triangle and handed over to his parents. God give me the strength. I really hate that job.”
As the video ends, Moses bows his head. Thus ends his tribute to the flag and to all the men and women who have died for it.
Moses used Pfc. Josh Phillips’ name again in his second YouTube video.
The former Marine will travel to Kalamazoo in late October to receive his awards. He will present his program at the annual Marine Corps formal dress ball at Boca Royale Country Club on Nov. 10, the 244th anniversary of the founding of the Marines.
Moses’ road to Kalamazoo began with his entry of the two works in the regional competition earlier this year at St. Petersburg, where he won four blue ribbons. An adjudication committee then advanced the two works to the national event, where he will receive his two gold medals, one for each tribute.
He will be one of 52 winners in a variety of categories that include performance as well as visual art work. The 52 national winners were culled from 3,500 regional entries.
He and the other winners will each receive a commemorative jacket in Kalamazoo, rehearse their individual presentations, participate in workshops and seminars and enjoy special meals together.
Now 85, Moses marches on in this new career while also working on his ballet, stand-up routines and other talents for the Silver Foxes.
To see Moses in action, schedule a group tour at the Patriot Plaza. To request Harry Moses and his flag presentation at Patriots Plaza, call 365-5118, ext. 301.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
