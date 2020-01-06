SARASOTA — Just like the Sarasota County commissioners, the Sarasota County School Board will also be spending time in 2020 at the federal courthouse in Tampa.
In mid-December, Janel and Brian Dorn, former administrators with the school district, filed separate complaints in the federal district court against the school board as a result of the nonrenewal of their contracts with the district.
Specifically, the complaints allege unlawful retaliation or termination, and interference with Family Medical Leave Act protection. In addition, the complaint filed on behalf of Brian Dorn alleges he was slandered by Ellen del Castillo, the principal at Riverview High School.
The complaints allege that the school district took retaliatory actions against them after Janel Dorn sent an email to Karen Rose, the former executive director of middle schools for the district, expressing concerns about the reinstatement of a former Sarasota Middle School employee in February 2018.
She continued to express concerns until September 2018, the complaint alleges.
At the time, Janel Dorn was the principal at Sarasota Middle School, while her husband, Brian, was employed as an assistant principal at Riverview High School.
In October, Janel Dorn was then demoted to assistant principal and reassigned to North Port High School.
And in December 2018, Brian Dorn was notified that his contract would not be renewed, and following the winter break, all of his duties were essentially removed.
Brian Dorn’s complaint alleges that the actions by the district against him were the result of his wife’s expressions of concern.
Specifically as to del Castillo, he alleges that she advised district officials that he was coming to work “intoxicated and disheveled and that the reason Plaintiff was on leave was because he was in rehab.”
While using sick leave, vacation time and family medical leave due to depression and stress over the situation, the couple learned the district was considering action against them for job abandonment, the complaint further alleges.
A footnote states that further counts alleging violations of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992 may be added once administrative remedies are exhausted.
The couple are represented by attorneys Michele Leach-Pachinger of Bradenton and Craig Berman of St. Petersburg. They have demanded a jury trial over their claims against the school district.
The School Board will meet on Thursday, and one of its agenda items is to consider hiring outside counsel to defend against the lawsuit.
