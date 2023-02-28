PUNTA GORDA — Martin William Allen was sentenced to 21 months in prison following a guilty plea for soliciting a minor via computer.

Allen, 42, will also be required to register as a sexual offender and complete 36 months of post-release sexual offender probation, as well as paying court fees and fines, per the sentence pronounced by Circuit Court Judge Donald Mason.


Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments