PUNTA GORDA — Martin William Allen was sentenced to 21 months in prison following a guilty plea for soliciting a minor via computer.
Allen, 42, will also be required to register as a sexual offender and complete 36 months of post-release sexual offender probation, as well as paying court fees and fines, per the sentence pronounced by Circuit Court Judge Donald Mason.
Allen, who had been a deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, was originally arrested in 2021 by other officers.
According to his arrest report, Allen was messaging a social media account he believed to be a 15-year-old for months when he arranged an in-person meeting on Feb. 14 of that year.
In reality, the account was run by ExposingPredatorsSWFL — a civilian group that conducts online sting operations against accounts they suspect are coming into inappropriate contact with minors.
The group passed on the information to CCSO. Allen was later arrested and fired from his position with the agency.
Allen entered a guilty plea in January, with the State Attorney’s Office recommending the 21-month sentence and accompanying term of sexual offender probation.
Before Allen was taken into custody to begin his sentence, he spoke with family members who attended his sentencing and hugged his mother, Karen Creed, who began to sob after he was escorted to processing by court deputies.
Creed’s name was attached to a letter written to Mason from January, pleading Allen’s innocence and asking for a dismissal of charges. She instead blamed the leader of of the civilian group, citing his own criminal history as evidence of bad faith.
After receiving the letter, Mason informed both teams of attorneys and warned them about future ex parte (out of court) communication.
Allen was initially charged with lewd and lascivious conduct toward a minor. That charge was later upgraded to one count each of traveling to meet a minor and obscene communication by solicitation of a minor.
The traveling charge was dropped after his plea, and Allen was only sentenced on the solicitation charge.
