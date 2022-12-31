Port Charlotte Kia

Port Charlotte Kia has sold for the third time in two years.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — For the third time in six years, the Kia dealership in Port Charlotte is changing hands once again.

Morgan Auto Group has inked a deal to purchase Kia dealerships in Charlotte County and Cape Coral formerly owned by Billy Fucillo, from LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. for an expected closing in March 2023, LMP announced in a statement.


