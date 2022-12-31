PORT CHARLOTTE — For the third time in six years, the Kia dealership in Port Charlotte is changing hands once again.
Morgan Auto Group has inked a deal to purchase Kia dealerships in Charlotte County and Cape Coral formerly owned by Billy Fucillo, from LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. for an expected closing in March 2023, LMP announced in a statement.
Morgan paid $22.35 million for the Port Charlotte dealership and $14.5 million for the Cape Coral dealership, according to gulfshorebusiness.com.
LMP purchased the Port Charlotte and Cape Coral Kia dealerships from Billy Fucillo’s company, Fucillo Automotive Group, in 2020, for $36 million. Two years later the dealerships were being sold again.
Billy Fucillo, who was known for his TV commercials and his deals he called “huge,” died at the age of 64 after a long illness, in June 2021 at his home in Sarasota, according to his online obituary.
A previous deal to purchase the LMP dealerships fell through, but Tampa-based Morgan Auto Group, which already owned 60 other dealerships in the state, stepped in and bid to acquire the Port Charlotte and Cape Coral dealerships, adding two more to its already 60-dealerships portfolio.
General manager at the Kia Port Charlotte dealership, Kevin West, told The Daily Sun in an August 2022 interview, “I want people to know we’re not gong anywhere; we care about our people and our customers.”
A spokesperson for the new owner, Morgan Auto Group, confirmed West would stay on as general manager.
West said in an August 2022 interview that the firm (LMP Automotive) was not the only interested party.
“There were others,” he said.
Fucillo, who was buried in Syracuse, New York, was already the No. 1 Kia dealer in the world when he arrived to Florida, he announced in a press release.
To celebrate his grand opening in Port Charlotte, his “HUGE” campaign gave away cruises, wide screen TVs, and more perks.
The Port Charlotte location was Fucillo’s fourth and largest dealership in Florida, encompassing 70 acres on Tamiami Trail near the North Port-Sarasota County line, including a 50,000-square-foot building.
At the time of his death, Fucillo’s company owned 27 dealerships and 33 franchises throughout New York State and Florida.
The new owner, Morgan Auto Group, owned by Larry Morgan and his son Brett Morgan, owns 62 dealerships in Florida which now include the newly-acquired Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral.
A spokesperson for Morgan Automotive Group said it was still undetermined whether the new owner would have promotional grand openings and sales similar to Fucillo’s.
According to miamicar.com, the most popular car in Florida is the Toyoto, particularly the RAV4 model in 2022.
But during Fucillo’s heyday in the area, Kias were seen throughout Charlotte and Lee counties, and Fucillo touted them as being the most popular vehicles.
No statistics were found to support that data, other than the most registered vehicles in Florida, which, according to statistics, are Toyotas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.