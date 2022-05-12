WELLEN PARK — A recall is underway for the treasurer of a Wellen Park homeowner group.
Phil Stokes, however, disputes the arguments leveled against him.
His opponents state in recall documents that, as president of the Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association, Stokes allowed overspending, threatened or intimidated others and demeaned or showed “inappropriate behavior.”
Gran Paradiso is a 1,000-acre Wellen Park community of some 1,900 homes.
Recall literature showed an enraged Stokes pointing at someone. That person, he said in clarifying the depiction, had remarked on his integrity.
“Everybody has opinions,” said Stokes, who last month had filed for the North Port City Commission race. “But the truth is that recalls are about stealing or some crime. Nothing has risen to that level.”
Stokes’s opponents stand by their decision to collect signatures, which may be done without cause, Florida rules state.
“Mr. Stokes tries to cast himself as the victim, but this is a false frame,” said Matt Ackerson, a Gran Paradiso homeowner. “He is only a victim of his own actions. The researched track record of risky behavior and questionable decisions speaks for itself.”
Recall backers had listed other infractions such as forcibly ousting a POA committee member and leaving the new board in deficit, according to the recall literature.
Five of his colleagues had signed the recall petition, including Victor Dobrin, who is with West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political committee trying to de-annex Wellen Park from North Port. Stokes is vocal against that concept.
Stokes “twists all the truths,” Dobrin said.
The recall would need a simple majority. The vote is one person per household. It is tallied May 25.
Gran Paradiso’s POA convened a town hall Wednesday. Stokes and his six colleagues fielded homeowner remarks on unattended kids at that pool and selecting a property management company. And up popped the recall. Stokes was urged to defend himself.
Collecting himself among a sea of his neighbors in beach chairs, on golf carts and bicycles, Stokes said things had tumbled downhill “to become personal, to become vicious.”
“Perhaps (they) didn’t like my style,” he said, adding most people had regrets on speaking out. “If I could do it over, I would have done it differently,” he said earlier of being hot-tempered.
Stokes is running for the District 5 North Port City Commission seat vacated in November by Jill Luke. David Pankiw, who lives in Wellen Park’s Islandwalk, had filed for the District 5 seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.