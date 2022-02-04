Rev. Louis Anderson

SARASOTA — The Rev. Louis Anderson pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud, bringing an end to a nearly two-year long case.

An adjudication for Anderson, 61, will be withheld by the court during a probation period of five years.

He will also make restitution in the amount of $18,990 to Sarasota County Schools.

Anderson, president of Charlotte County’s NAACP, was arrested in 2020 by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of workers’ compensation fraud.

The arrest came following an investigation by the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services.

The case involved Anderson’s work as a teacher’s aide at Laurel-Nokomis School, assisting in the instruction of disabled children; he worked for Sarasota County Schools from 2015 to 2020.

Authorities alleged Anderson made a claim for approximately $16,604 in worker’s compensation while misrepresenting himself to medical staff. The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services estimates that the claim ultimately cost the district more than $54,000.

The case had twice been scheduled for a jury trial in 2021, but the trial date was pushed back further as the new date approached.

Anderson entered a plea of no contest Jan. 28, days before a jury trial was scheduled to begin. While the court will withhold an adjudication of guilty, he will still serve a term of probation by court order.

The order of probation stipulates that, among other provisions, Anderson is not allowed to own a firearm, must receive permission from a probation officer to change jobs or addresses, and must submit to providing DNA samples.

He must also make payment for $1,613 in court fees.

