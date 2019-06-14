Former Port Charlotte QB joins Air Force, heading for Japan

Paul Barnes II is most known for being the winningest quarterback in Port Charlotte High football’s history after a 22-10 career.
As a senior, he passed for over 900 yards with 19 touchdowns, adding three more on the ground to lead the Pirates to a 7-3 record and a playoff berth.
He was a young leader on the gridiron, and will now transition that to a new phase of his life. He’s no longer playing football, rather, he has since joined the Air Force and will soon be living half a world away as he prepares to ship out to Masawa, Japan in the next few months.
Being in the Air Force full-time for the first time is one adventure. Living international is quite a different leap.
“I’ve been out of the country one time, and that was to the Bahamas,” Barnes said. “It’s gonna be a world of adventures.”
After graduating in 2018, Barnes had his choice of pretty much any school for academics. He had little interest from colleges other than a preferred walk-on spot with teammate T.J. Luther at Wofford. But Barnes wanted to add something to his pedigree that set himself apart from just a typical college grad.
As to how he chose his current path, that came from a “call from God.”
“I had a very vivid dream that I was in the Air Force as an orthodontist,” Barnes said. “Being an orthodontist was something I’ve always wanted to do, but always put it to the side. I couldn’t see how I could afford it financially.
“I started looking into the Air Force. Before, if you would’ve asked me about the military, I would’ve said that’s a last resort. But I went and talked to a recruiter and talked to Vance Cohee, who I played football with, and he’s in the Air Force in his last year and I got his insight.”
The biggest factor came in the form of a scholarship that would help Barnes pay for his orthodontist degree. After his first three years of service they would pay for his schooling with the condition that he serves three more years as an orthodontist.
Barnes completed his basic training and has been awaiting his orders for a while. A few weeks ago, he got his assignment — the northernmost tip of Japan.
“I heard it through a friend of a friend,” Barnes said about how he found out. “I heard it from another student. He’s like, ‘Oh, you’re going to Japan.’ I didn’t know how much to believe that.
“We have this Air Force portal and I go on to look at it and it says Masawa and I’m just like wow. By the end of the year I’ll be living in Japan and I don’t really know how to think of it. I’ll be there for three years. It’s insane.”
To succeed in the armed forces takes a fair amount of discipline and leadership. That’s nothing new to Barnes, who spent the better part of his high school career leading his peers on the field.
“Paul was always composed and looked at the positives in any situation,” former Port Charlotte offensive lineman Caden Marcum said. “I’ve never met a person that knew more about the game of football and it showed on the field.”
Marcum was one year behind Barnes, helping the Pirates go 22-10 in three years with Barnes behind center.
One of Barnes’ best memories was a comeback win over North Fort Myers, which helped the Pirates reach the playoffs in his junior season.
“(Playing for Port Charlotte) was another experience that I loved,” he said. “I started so young. I was very fortunate that coach (Jordan) Ingman took me under his wing. I had to beat out some older dudes, but it was a very good time.
“We were down like 14-0. T.J. gets a kick return for a touchdown. All of the sudden we have a two-hour rain delay before halftime. That was around the time that coach Ingman would let me call things on the line by myself as I saw it. We were down and needed to score. I switched the fullback to the other side and Ernest (Harvey) took it up the middle for like 50 yards to score with like a minute left. That game was intense.”
Though his playing days are behind him, the relationships he built and the skills he learned are still very present. Football molded him into the man he is today and will continue to help him thrive as he awaits shipment overseas.
“In the military, it is one big family,” Barnes said. “But you always want to move up in the military. In football you have that competition where it’s not necessarily you want to stab someone in the back, but you’re definitely trying to beat someone out. I think football instilled that competition in me, but also it’s just leadership at that point and being a quarterback.
“I definitely feel like I’m going to be deployed somehwere one day and if I’m the highest rank, I have to take command, and what experience do I have in that? As silly as it is to say high school football, it’s definitely something. I don’t fold under pressure as much as I would have and that’s because of sports.”
