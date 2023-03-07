PUNTA GORDA – Reeghan Lynn Burgess pleaded no contest to custodial interference and child neglect just days before her planned trial for statutory rape.
Burgess, 32, was originally charged with several counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, as well as one count each of child abuse and engaging in sexual conduct as an authority figure with a student, in addition to the above charges.
On March 3, however, Burgess entered a plea of no contest and received her sentence from Circuit Court Judge Donald Mason.
The other charges are listed as “noelle prosequi” in the Charlotte County Court’s online system, indicating prosecutors chose not to pursue those charges following Burgess’ plea.
Under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Burgess was sentenced to two years of community control and eight years of probation.
The plea agreement noted the community control term can be converted to probation time after one year.
Burgess can also apply for probation to be shortened by 2.5 years if she completes a “psycho-sexual evaluation” counseling program within the time of her probation.
She will also be required to pay court fines and fees, complete 100 hours of community service, and avoid contact with the juvenile victim in this case and juvenile witnesses.
Burgess will also be barred from unsupervised contact with minors and from working at a school or treatment facility for students under 18 years of age.
The stipulations will mark a career change for Burgess, who was previously employed as a teacher at Crossroads Hope Academy.
She was fired from her position in November 2020, after several witnesses alleged to authorities that she had a sexual encounter with a student.
The student in question, a 16-year-old, later ran away from the school. The teen was later found at Burgess’ home and the teenager indicated a romantic relationship with Burgess.
