VENICE — The building that housed ShorePoint Health Venice until the hospital closed in September is now under contract, the broker for the transaction confirmed.
Adam Seidel, of American Property Group, also confirmed the would-be buyer is currently conducting due diligence, where the potential buyer can examine the property.
When Seidel was contacted by The Venice Gondolier to ask about the possible sale, he said, "Oh, the word got out."
Seidel said he could not reveal the name of the prospective buyer: "It's a little early in the process," he explained.
Seidel did reveal the interested party is based in Florida.
He also said he couldn't reveal what the buyer might do with the property, but that it is zoned for office, professional, and institutional use.
A multitude of uses would be permitted, including multi-family dwellings, restaurants, bars, studios and theaters, a hotel, and other businesses could replace the heath care facility.
At the time of its closing on Sept. 22, the hospital had undergone four ownerships and various name changes.
Six days later after its closing, Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28.
Devyn Brazelton, spokeswoman for the hospital group which owns ShorePoint Health Venice, said the facility became temporary housing for those in need.
In collaboration with the American Red Cross of Central Florida, the building became a shelter housing more than 130 children, adults and pets displaced by the hurricane.
In an earlier statement ShorePoint Health said the hospital was closing due to changes in health care services that in recent years became available in the region.
ShorePoint Health CEO Kelly Enriquez placed much of the blame for the closure on Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, along with a shift away from inpatient delivery of health care, inflation, and staffing challenges, in an email to staff members in which she announced the closure.
ShorePoint Health Venice's main campus at 540 The Rialto, has an assessed value of as little more than $22.6 million, according to the property appraiser's website. The land represents some $7.6 million of the valuation.
The sale would generate revenue for Tennessee-based Community Health Systems, which has struggled financially since acquiring what was then Venice Regional Medical Center, in 2014, the Gondolier reported earlier.
According to a Sept. 16, 2022 story in the Gondolier, when the firm bought out Naples-based Health Management Associates, it incurred debt and took on HMA's liabilities, including government investigations.
CHS had more than 200 hospitals after the acquisition, and according to its website, it now owns or leases 83, which still includes the Venice facility.
The hospital opened in December 1951 as South Sarasota County Memorial Hospital, according to Frances Butler Concordia's history, "Venice Hospital - the First Thirty-Five Years."
Its name was officially changed to Venice Hospital in 1962, but it had been called that for years.
The hospital was sold to the Sisters of Bon Secours in 1995 and was named Bon Secours Venice Hospital. That sale resulted in the creation of The Venice Foundation, which later was called the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Health Management Associates (HMA) purchased the hospital in 2004, which resulted in another name change -- Venice Regional Medical Center.
Later it became Venice Regional Bayfront Health after Community Health Systems (CHS) bought out HMA in 2014.
In May 2015, the facility received over a dozen health and safety violations after it sustained water and sewer infrastructure failure.
The aged condition of the structure led CHS to decide in 2016 to plan a replacement hospital. As more people received care and even surgery on an outpatient basis, CHS led it to seek, and get, approval for a 210-bed hospital, downsizing from the existing 312-bed hospital.
But the new hospital which was planned for a site southeast of the roundabout, was never built. Instead, CHS committed to a multi-million dollar renovation of the existing building in 2021.
Seidel said he will reveal the name of the new owner and possible plans for the property when the sale is consummated.
Brazelton said she had no further comments at this time, other than to share the hospital's history and the company's health care facilities information.
