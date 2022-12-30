ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice, closed Sept. 22, but the large building is now under contract for possible sale.

VENICE — The building that housed ShorePoint Health Venice until the hospital closed in September is now under contract, the broker for the transaction confirmed.

Adam Seidel, of American Property Group, also confirmed the would-be buyer is currently conducting due diligence, where the potential buyer can examine the property.


