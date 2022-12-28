ENGLEWOOD — Thanks to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, about 8 acres of woodlands next to the Don Pedro Island State Park won’t be developed.
And if conservationists have their way, the land will eventually be added to the barrier island state park on the Cape Haze Peninsula in the Charlotte County portion of Englewood.
The Conservation Foundation announced the purchase Monday in an email to The Daily Sun, stating the group used money from its “dedicated land fund, multiple liquid assets and a short-term loan,” to make the $2.69 million purchase, completed Dec. 15.
“We are grateful to those who have contributed to our Land Fund, as well as the landowner who worked with us for three years to enable a conservation partnership,” Conservation Foundation President Christine P. Johnson stated in an email. “It is our hope to now resell the property to the State of Florida as an addition to Don Pedro Island State Park, protecting the park’s natural beauty and enhancing recreation opportunities for all to enjoy.”
Don Pedro is a state park in two pieces.
The state of Florida bought 129 acres of Don Pedro Island, including its secluded pristine beaches and its pavilion and picnic area, in 1985 to conserve as a state park.
Fifteen years later, the state bought 100 more acres of mainland property across the narrow channel to the island. The mainland portion, now called Don Pedro Landbase, includes hiking trails, a kayak rental and launch, and parking for the ferry to the beaches. The beach portion of the state park has been closed since Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
The foundation purchased 8 acres adjacent to the landbase property, which will serve as a buffer between the park and residential development to the south.
The eight acres — primarily uplands with a small wetland area — could have been developed into more than 80 condominium units, according to the foundation.
Conserving the land at Don Pedro State Park helps protect the Lemon Bay Aquatic Preserve, which flows into Charlotte Harbor, one of Florida’s most productive estuaries, the Conservancy’s email states.
It also allows park officials’ ability to manage the adjoining uplands with prescribed fire, keep invasive plant species like Brazilian pepper out of the park, and support the habitat for a number of species including gopher tortoises, indigo snakes, snowy plovers and roseate terns.
“Additionally, the property contains eight boat slips on a protected canal, which, if purchased by the state, will enhance the park’s recreation amenities, including kayaking access to the secluded island portion of the park,” the foundation states.
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is a nationally accredited land trust that purchases natural areas, holds voluntary land protection agreements, and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties, according to its website, conservationfoundation.com.
Earlier this month, the foundation announced the purchase of 69 acres at the headwaters of the Myakka River in Myakka City. That parcel is adjacent to its existing 363-acre Myakka Headwaters Preserve, where seven streams converge to create the Myakka River, a news release states. The now 432-acre Myakka Headwaters Preserve is adjacent to the 2,300-acre Flatford Swamp Preserve, which contains the river’s largest forested wetland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.