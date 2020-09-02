Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation

A new van purchased by the Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation will help the Safe Children Coalition staff, the foundation said.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — The Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation bought a Toyota Sienna LE Van to help another group, the Safe Children Coalition.

“We are so proud and pleased to have been able to raise the money,” SMAF President Barbara Darcey said in a news release. “Our members, such as Monica Van Buskirk who are involved with Safe Children’s Coalition, and others continue to make us aware of real needs in the community, and we are pleased to raise the funds to meet those needs, even in this lean year of giving.”

SMAF is a group of physicians and their spouses who have assisted in funding health projects throughout Sarasota County.

The purchase of the fan was a part of one of its health project initiatives for 2020.

“The van will assist the Safe Children Coalition staff in their most basic needs for safe and reliable transportation this year and going forward,” it said.

