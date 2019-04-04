ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters kept a four-acre fire from threatening homes and businesses in north Englewood Wednesday.
Englewood Area Fire Control District Lt. Ken Camara set up an incident command station in the parking lot of Clyde E Lassen Memorial VFW Post 10178 on McCall Road, just southwest of the blaze.
The firefighting effort was a cooperative effort between the Englewood department, Sarasota County, Nokomis and city of North Port firefighters, the Division of Forestry and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office which contributed helicopters to help douse the flames.
The fire itself was hemmed by Artist Avenue south to Celia Court, McCall Road east to North Indiana Avenue. Englewood Fire received the call at 11:30 a.m.
The fire skirted right up to the backyard of Fred Barrett’s home on Celia Court, which borders the wooded area. Barrett wasn’t home and only learned of the fire from a neighbor’s call to his cellphone. Having a ringside seat to the fire, needless to say, wasn’t anything Barrett would wish for.
“I’ve been here 40 years and never had a brush fire,” Barrett said.
Reportedly, several individuals said homeless people camped in the wooded area. Camara said Wednesday it was not immediately clear what caused the fire or how it started. Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:30 p.m.
