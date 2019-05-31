The Blues produced a dramatic overtime victory. The Bruins erased a two-goal deficit. The Stanley Cup Finals are living up to the reputation as the best championship in sports.
But Lightning fans know it should have been different. Tampa would have been there. Hockey Bay could be still be thriving.
As the regular season concluded, the Lightning’s trip to the finals seemed a sure thing. Nearly 50 percent of those participating in the NHL’s Bracket Challenge not only had Tampa Bay making the Finals, but winning the Cup.
Shoulda, woulda, coulda doesn’t get you very far. And here we are, watching Boston and St. Louis and wondering how seven days in April turned the NHL’s best team into a laughing stock.
What went wrong? We re-watched the Lightning’s four playoff games and came up with four reasons Tampa Bay isn’t in the Stanley Cup Finals.
No responseAt the time, the Lightning’s lack of panic after losing Game 1 seemed a good thing. Players spoke confidently about repeating what they had done after 18 of 20 losses this season: bounce back and win.
But they didn’t.
The Lightning didn’t come out flat for Game 2, but it didn’t have the attitude of “we need to show the rest of the league they can’t hang with us,“ as Domingue said after a Feb. 28 loss to Boston.
Worse, the team had no response to losing Game 2. Even after having been outscored 9-1 in five periods at home. Even though it was the playoffs. Even after all of that, no urgency.
Instead, Columbus set the tone with a quick start to Game 3. Oliver Bjorkstrand put the first shot on Andrei Vasilevksiy just seven seconds into the game. Artemi Panarin jumped on the rebound.
It didn’t matter that neither shot was on target (Bjorstrand’s shot pulled Vasilevskiy wide of the net and Panarin’s went high), particularly combined with breaking up Tampa Bay’s ensuing attempt to break the puck out.
In 15 seconds, the Blue Jackets made it clear the Lightning would have to work for it. By the time Tampa Bay got its game together in the third period it was too late.
Missing in actionA team that relies solely on its stars opens itself up to a lot of issues. But at some point, stars need some follow through.
Defensive stars Victor Hedman, who had been injured and then missed Games 3 and 4, and Ryan McDonagh made bad decisions in Game 1, highlighted by giveaways that resulted directly in goals.
Neither Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos nor Brayden Point registered a point until Game 4.
Seth Jones blocked two shots from Stamkos in the first period of Game 1. David Savard got in front of a few more. Sergei Bobrovsky made some big saves on Kucherov.
What makes Kucherov, Stamkos and Point special is they typically elevate their performances above great defensive efforts. They didn’t this time around. They fell into old traps of looking for perfect shots instead of taking the one.
After Columbus blocked a few shots from Stamkos, crashing the net from his favorite spot in the left circle, he passed up an opportunity at that spot. The Blue Jackets appeared to be skating in Stamkos’ head.
What about the coach?The Lightning has another star — behind the bench.
Jon Cooper earned his spot as a finalist for the Jack Adams Award finalist (for coach of the year) this year. He took largely the same group that played great in 2017-18 and elevated it.
But he went missing just as much as Stamkos or Kucherov.
During the exit interviews at Amalie Arena, a lot of talk revolved around execution, which is a player issue. General manager Julien BriseBois walked it back a little bit when asked about that, stating the staff needed to put the players in a position to execute.
Cooper is not one for a movie-worthy locker room speech (like John Tortorella is known for), and he is never going to be. That’s fine. He needed to find something to motivate this team, though.
Last year, that meant pulling Point into his office during the second-round matchup against Boston, and challenging the center to stop Brad Marchand’s line. That worked.
Cooper calls himself a people manager, says a coach needs to know what players need a kick in the butt and who needs an arm around his shoulder.
That deft touch never emerged in the playoffs.
More of the same
What did Albert Einstein say? Doing the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of insanity? Einstein would have declared this team insane. Over and over, the Lightning threw the same strategy at the Blue Jackets.
Being a possession team, one that uses speed through the neutral zone and carries the puck into the zone, worked for Tampa Bay all season. But not in the playoffs.
Yet, when asked if the Lightning needed to try something else, Cooper said the team needed to get back what worked in the regular season. Okay, but what do you need to do to get there?
Tampa Bay didn’t make adjustments to Columbus’ forecheck. The team that had done just that and come back within games, never mind from game-to-game, so often, couldn’t this time.
The Blue Jackets didn’t find some revolutionary method to gum up the Lightning. They played the same 1-2-2 formation, but more aggressively.
Perhaps this is where the benefit of having played in playoff mode for weeks helped Columbus. But that argument doesn’t go too far because the Bruins were the second team in the East to clinch a playoff spot and they’re still playing.
