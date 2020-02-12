ORLANDO — U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort as the No. 1 hotel in Orlando in its annual evaluation of hotels that offer high-quality amenities and exceptional experiences.
This is the sixth year Four Seasons Resort Orlando has received the top ranking, according to information provided.
“We are extremely honored to be named the No. 1 hotel within the category of Best Hotels in Orlando for six consecutive years,” said Thomas Steinhauer, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando. “This year, we are also immensely proud to be ranked among the top five of the Best Hotels in the United States. The credit goes to our amazing team of hospitality professionals who go above and beyond to provide caring, personalized guest service that has come to truly set our resort apart.”
In addition to being ranked best hotel in Orlando by U.S. News & World Report, Four Seasons Resort Orlando also was named the second best hotel in Florida and fifth best hotel in the USA. Four Seasons Resort Orlando also remains the first and only property in Central Florida to hold the coveted AAA Five Diamond Award.
The 10th annual best hotel rankings evaluate more than 30,000 luxury properties across the United States, Europe, Canada, Bermuda and Mexico. The methodology accounts for both expert and guest sentiment, the combination of which helps determine each hotel’s rank.
For more information about the 2020 Best Hotels, visit travel.usnews.com/Hotels or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHotels.
