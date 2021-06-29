The Fourth of July holiday falls on a Sunday, but is observed on Monday by most local, state and federal government offices. Here's what may or may not be affected by the holiday:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

• Garbage collection for county and Punta Gorda customers: No change in service. 

• Utilities Department (Water & Sewer) customer service: closed. You can still pay your bill at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (under the Departments menu click the Utilities link). You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.

• Transfer Stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County): closed.

• Zemel Road Landfill: open.

• Libraries: closed.

• Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park: open.

• J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park: closed.

• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, Tringali Park Recreation Center and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center: closed.

• South County Regional Park Recreation Center: open.

• Pools: open.


• Charlotte County Transit: closed.

SARASOTA COUNTY

• Garbage collection: No change in service.

• SCAT administration office and Downtown Transfer customer service window: closed.

• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities: closed.

• Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County: closed.

• Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Centers in Sarasota and Venice, admin offices at the Central County Landfill: closed. In addition, the Re-Uz-It Shop remains closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19.

• Central County Landfill and the Citizens' Convenience Center in Nokomis: open.

• SCAT bus and SCAT plus service, OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze: normal hours.

DESOTO COUNTY

Arcadia and county offices will be closed Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments