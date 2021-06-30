Freedom Swim
The annual Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda will be splash again in Charlotte Harbor July 4. The estimated 1.5 mile route for this year’s swim starts at noon. Swimmers, floaters, boaters and kayakers can begin at the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 bridge and make way to Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. There is no trolley this year for rides back. More information can be found at SmugglersEvents.com and FishermensVillage.com/events.
Lighting up Lemon Bay
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club will present the 2021 Light Up Lemon Bay fireworks show in Englewood at 9:05 p.m. July 4. The launch site is Blind Pass Beach Park, 7770 Manasota Key Road. The show will be visible from Blind Pass Beach, Manasota Beach, Englewood Beach, Indian Mound Park, Lemon Bay Park, the west end of West Dearborn Street, Tom Adams Bridge, and by boat in the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. Visit www.facebook.com/LemonBaySunriseRotary for updated information.
North Port Freedom Fest
The city of North Port has planned its annual Freedom Fest Fireworks show, presented by American Irrigation, for 9 p.m. July 4 at the North Port High School football field, 6400 W Price Blvd. Before the fireworks, enjoy live music featuring Stereo FM, games, vendors and activities on the Butler Park fields, vendors and a community sing-along. Parking lots will open at 6 p.m. at Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School. Watch from your vehicle or your parking space, or from the grass at the Butler Park multi-purpose fields, or online via a Facebook Live stream. Bring your own chairs and/or blankets to claim a space for viewing on a first-come, first-served basis. Tune into WKDW 97.5FM for accompanying music and pre-fireworksentertainment. Check www.CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival for updates or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for information.
Fishermen’s Village
Fishermen’s Village presents their inaugural two-day Independence Weekend Celebration, “An American Holiday-Stars, Stripes & Fireworks” July 3-4 with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 3. There will be entertainment all day Saturday and Sunday. Call 941-639-8721 for more information or visit www.fishville.com. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
FourthFest in Laishley Park
This year’s fireworks display is scheduled to launch from Punta Gorda's Laishley Park at 9 p.m. July 4, lighting up the sky over the Peace River. Gates open at 2 p.m. Admission to the park is $5. There will be music, food and entertainment all day. Enjoy inflated slides of all types and sizes for all ages, including Water-Mania, a group of 12 giant waterslides with a $10 wristband. There will also be a large Kid’s Fun Zone. Live music will start at 3 p.m. The Champ Jaxon band plays at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Charlotte High School NJROTC will present the colors with the national anthem. The Smuggler’s Community Foundation will present the annual Riley Community Service Award at 7:15 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., The Boogiemen play right up until the fireworks show at 9 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fXBFYJ.
‘Freedom Sings’
Choral music returns to Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 3 p.m. July 4 when members of the church choir, joined by members of Bion Cantorum and other community volunteers, will present an Independence Day concert. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken at the one-hour event. Choral conductor for this special celebration will be Dennis Ausman, accompanied by Jane Schroeder. On the program will be tributes to the armed forces who defend our freedom. All veterans in attendance, whether singing or not, will be recognized for their service. For more information, call 941-626-1070.
Venice Fireworks
Fourth of July fireworks will be from 9-9:30 p.m. July 4 from Humphris Park (South Jetty) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. The fireworks can be viewed from area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and around Venice. Social distancing is encouraged. Officials want boats to be at anchor by 8:30 p.m. July 4; the Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until about 45 minutes after the display’s grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks may be delayed. Visit the Venice Facebook page (Venice, Florida Municipal Government), Twitter @CityofVeniceFL) or the city’s website’s for updates at www.venicegov.com.
Parade and fireworks Sarasota
Suncoast Charities for Children in partnership with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, and city of Sarasota will have a July 4 parade along the Sarasota Bayfront beginning at 8 p.m. starting at Mound St. and Orange Ave. and ending at Bayfront Drive and Main St. (J.D. Hamel Park). Designated areas for public viewing will be marked along the route. The Sarasota Bayfront Fireworks will follow to close out the evening celebration. For event updates visit suncoastsummerfest.org.
Fort Myers Beach fireworks
The Fort Myers Beach Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m. July 4 at Times Square. Bring a beach chair and and enjoy the show. Paid parking lots are at Lynn Hall Park, on Old San Carlos Blvd., under the Matanzas Pass Bridge and across and next to the Lani Kai Resort. For more information, visit www.fortmyersbeach.org.
Freedom Fest Fort Myers
Celebrate Independence Day in historic downtown Fort Myers from 6-10 p.m. July 4. Enjoy live music from Thunder Beach Band, food trucks, vendors and fireworks that will be shot off of Lofton Island on the Caloosahatchee River. For more information, visit www.myriverdistrict.com.
The Bishop in Bradenton
Grab a seat or bring your blanket to our Riverside Plaza at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Get a front-row view of the fireworks over the Manatee River, enjoy meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q and a cash bar for adult beverages and desserts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food served at 7 p.m. July 4. For more information, visit bishopscience.org or call 941-746-4131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.