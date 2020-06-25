ROTONDA MASK GIVEAWAY
The Rotonda Mask Makers have scheduled their second “Maskerade Parade” from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rotonda Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group will distribute masks they have made to any Rotonda and Englewood residents in a drive-thru, contactless process. The Rotonda Mask Makers will accept donations of 100% cotton fabric or monetary contributions to help their cause.
MASKS IN NORTH PORT
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the city of North Port to be a distribution center for face masks. Residents can stop by the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to pick up these free masks. These masks are not N95 masks, but are cloth face coverings. Face masks are limited to five per person. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or email wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
ENGLEWOOD HAS MASKS
The Englewood Area Fire Control District and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce distributed free face masks to local businesses Wednesday in the chamber's parking lot. Thanks to Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton, the chamber still has a surplus of cotton masks for anyone to pickup at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
