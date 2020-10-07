ENGLEWOOD — Children’s grief counseling came up for discussion at a recent Community Health Action Team meeting.
A member talked about how Tidewell Hospice recently received a $100,000 grant from New York Life Foundation to expand the Blue Butterfly program.
The program is free for grieving children and teens, ages 5-18, through peer-support groups and therapeutic activities. There’s also virtual services for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Butterfly peer-support groups are held by grief specialists and trained volunteers equipped with the skills to support children and families in grief.
Each year, more than 8,000 children in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties experience the loss of a parent. There’s an increasing risk of children struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. This creates a substantial need for Tidewell’s Blue Butterfly grief services.
Blue Butterfly monthly meetings are 5:30-7:30 p.m. at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., in Port Charlotte. Enrollment is required before attending a session, which is open to all grieving families, whether they have a previous relationship with Tidewell Hospice or not.
For more information on the Blue Butterfly project for children, call 941-893-6610.
Helping the homeless
The Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library will soon be the South County pilot test site for distribution of toiletries for the homeless, according to library manager Zina Jayne.
“We will give these wellness bags at the library for those in need,” Jayne said, adding the bags have toothpaste, socks, deodorant and other items.
Sarasota County hopes to get the word out to help those who need the free bags. The county is partnering with All Faiths Food Bank to extend the food backpack program from the summer. Students can come to the library and pick up the bags anytime during the week.
“We want families to know we have them,” Jayne said. “We are trying to tell people about what additional things we are doing at the library, like the hygiene kits care kits.”
Jayne said the library is giving away books for anyone who is suffering abuse, depression or anxiety.
“They can take them and keep them if they need them,” she said. “We don’t want people to feel uncomfortable and not get the help they need.”
The new program is designed to help people who are uncomfortable asking for help in a public place, but need a self-help book. Inside these books will be a list of shelters, food pantries, counseling and other services for those in need.
The CHAT group has been meeting virtually.
For more information on joining in the virtual meetings, email Ashley.Spangler@flhealth.gov
