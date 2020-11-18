The house that newlyweds Prentiss and Helen French purchased in 1927 at the corner of Nassau and Sorrento streets has an interesting history. But could the historical residence also be haunted?
In her book, “Ghost Stories of Venice Old & New,” author Kim Cool shares a story of reported sightings around the fountain in front of the house.
The fountain, which includes a sculpture of the mythical Greek god Pan, was a wedding present to the couple from French’s uncle, Daniel French, who sculpted the Abraham Lincoln Memorial statue among other well-known works of art.
According to local legend, a ghost can be seen on misty nights, walking slowly and sullenly around the fountain. The ghost, as the story goes, appears to be a bride in mourning, possibly killed in life just before she was married.
This supposed haunting was so well known that it was written about at one time in a local newspaper. If any of our readers happen to be walking past the house on a misty night, and notice such an apparition, would you give us a call? We’d love to get her side of the story.
