Omari Hayes has had little reason to worry about football for the past few months.
Fresh off winning the Class 8A state championship with the Venice High football team, the senior receiver/returner penned his National Letter of Intent to Lafayette College on National Signing Day in February, ready to join his older brother, Michael, at the next level.
Two weeks ago, however, Hayes learned that he’d have to restart his recruitment — with most scholarship spots at Division-I universities already taken.
“This class (Michael) was taking was too much, and he didn’t pass, so he has to go to juco (Highland Community College in Kansas) for a year,” Omari said. “My dad felt like the coaches didn’t help him enough. It just didn’t work out.
“I did want to go there, but it’s family over anything for me. I’ll take my family every time.”
Hayes re-opened his recruitment, and even though interest started to pick up immediately, he couldn’t help but worry. In a panic, Hayes went to Venice football coach John Peacock and explained his situation.
Luckily, it was the final week of school, and recruiters were still coming through to look at current Indians players.
Peacock let the game film speak for itself.
“I actually talked to Middle Tennessee State the same day and showed them Omari’s film,” Peacock said of learning about Hayes’s unique situation. “He said, ‘I’ll get back to you,’ and two days later, they called and said they’d like to offer him.”
Hayes said that MTSU “came for him hard,” and with time of the essence, he committed to the school on Wednesday via his personal Twitter account.
The very next day, however, he de-committed from the Blue Raiders and flipped to Florida Atlantic University.
“It was a really good school,” Hayes said of MTSU. “I felt bad de-committing from there because the coaches there were so nice and cool. FAU was the school I wanted.”
Hayes will join former Venice teammate Jayshon Platt, a 3-star receiver, in Boca Raton, and won’t be shy on confidence when he arrives.
“When I get to FAU,” he said, “I’m gonna look up the receiving record, and I’m gonna try to break it.”
