NORTH PORT — When fresh fruit and vegetables are on the menu, residents can skip the supermarkets and head straight toward a farmers market.
Conveniently, the markets can be found throughout the area most days of the week. Customers learn the markets are all about good taste.
The latest is Bobcat Market, which takes place on Saturday mornings at North Port High School.
The first Bobcat Market took place Aug. 18.
The market will continue from every Saturday at the entrance to North Port High School off Price Boulevard. The market helps support the athletic department.
“Food changes everything,” Lee Perron said.
Perron is one of the organizers for both the Englewood and Venice farmers markets.
The weekly farmers markets include:
• Bobcat Market — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
• The Phillippi Farmhouse Market — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays between October and April — 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, just south of Sarasota at the Phillippi Estates Park. INFO: www.farmhousemarket.org/
• The Englewood Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays during season — 300 block of West Dearborn in Old Englewood Village. INFO: www.englewoodfarmersmarket.org
• The North Port Farmers Market had traditionally taken place on Fridays. While the organizer is hoping to have it return, it has been delayed this season.
• The Venice Farmer’s Market — 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays — The 400 block of West Venice Avenue at Venice City Hall.
• The Punta Gorda Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays — Taylor Street in Punta Gorda. INFO: www.puntagordachamber.com
“The main thing (customers) gain is access to not only fresh Florida-grown foods but also incredibly talented food artisans,” Perron said.
He said farmer markets tend to bring in makers of fresh pasta, baked goods, along with fishmongers and cheesemongers.
“They’re not going to get that at other places,” he said.
He said the region’s farmer markets are popular with customers and vendors — with some vendors driving more than three hours one way to take part in either the Venice or Englewood days.
“The community has been so supportive of vendors in this market that it makes sense for them economically to travel that far.”
Along with food, several markets also offer up a variety of other local products and entertainment — with music often accompanying shopping for fresh fruits, vegetables and art.
It brings a sense of community during the time people are together.
Perron said there is a camaraderie between customers and vendors as well because the markets are run as nonprofits.
“In Englewood, we’ve donated over $20,000 in the last three seasons,” he said, with about $84,000 donated since 2011.
After operating costs, the fees go back to the community. The money raised goes back to local food banks; local care clinics; local parks and transitional housing for young mothers, he said.
“It’s a nice cycle to see and people appreciate that,” he said.
As season picks up, so does attendance. In March 2018, about 9,000 people were stopping by every week in Englewood. In Venice, where the market is all year long, it’s about 5,000 per week.
Jerry Presseller, manager for Punta Gorda and owner/manager in North Port, said he hopes to have the farmer’s market returning to North Port in November.
He said there is a definite difference between markets and stores.
“(People) enjoy the camaraderie, friendship between sellers and customers,” Presseller said. “It’ s a relaxed atmosphere of a market as opposed to a supermarket. There’s music and artists that help with the ambiance.”
More information on a new North Port Farmer’s Market will be available at www.northportfarmersmarket.com.
Those interested in being a vendor for Bobcat Market can contact Athletic Director Tony Miller at Tony.Miller@sarasotacountyschools.net or Assistant Principal Julie King at Julie.King@SarasotaCountySchools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.