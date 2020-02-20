Girls soccer state semifinals
Creekside at Venice, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville), 7 p.m.
Girls basketball regional finals
Imagine School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal (Bradenton, FL), 7 p.m.
College Baseball
Snowbird Classic
Games at North Charlotte Regional Park, Port Charlotte
University of Nebraska Omaha vs. Chicago State University, 11 a.m.
Dartmouth College vs. Indiana State University, 3 p.m.
Baseball
Venice at HSBN Invitational in Miami, TBD
Lemon Bay at Parrish Community High, 6 p.m.
Hardee at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Softball
Venice at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Track & Field
Venice at Viking Elite Classic (Bishop Verot HS)
Wrestling
Venice, North Port in district meet at Riverview, 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.