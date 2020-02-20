Sun preps logo

Girls soccer state semifinals

Creekside at Venice, 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville), 7 p.m.

Girls basketball regional finals

Imagine School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal (Bradenton, FL), 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Snowbird Classic

Games at North Charlotte Regional Park, Port Charlotte

University of Nebraska Omaha vs. Chicago State University, 11 a.m.

Dartmouth College vs. Indiana State University, 3 p.m.

Baseball

Venice at HSBN Invitational in Miami, TBD

Lemon Bay at Parrish Community High, 6 p.m.

Hardee at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.

Softball

Venice at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

Venice at Viking Elite Classic (Bishop Verot HS)

Wrestling

Venice, North Port in district meet at Riverview, 11 a.m.

