ENGLEWOOD — Friends of Stump Pass has kept its promise.
The nonprofit group raised nearly $10,000 for an all-terrain Polaris Ranger 500 cart that will allow park rangers to maneuver better and assist them in the monitoring of nesting shorebirds and sea turtles along the 1.3 miles of shorelines and trails.
The ATV also will also rangers to clean heavy debris and deal with the eradication of invasive species in the park.
The friends group also thanked the sponsors of their major fundraiser in January at Lighthouse Grille on Cape Haze. Sponsors included Coastal Engineering, the Coastal Wildlife Club, Howell Concrete & Land Service, Ingman Marine, Leslie Brown Team Keller Williams, Natural Connections Photography, Lemon Bay Playhouse, Kathleen Damewood ReMax Alliance Group and Oils 4 Healthy Living.
To learn more about the Friends of Stump Pass, email FriendsOfStumpPass@gmail.com.
