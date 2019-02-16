NORTH PORT — Customers will be able to take home as many books as they can fit into a plastic bag for $2 at the Friends of the North Port Library’s book sale today.
The book sale opened to the public Thursday morning and will close at 2 p.m. today.
Mary Anne Misner, board president of Friends of the North Port Library, said a total of about 400 to 500 people have attended the book sale.
The bookstore has remained open and proceeds collected at the bookstore and the book sale will go toward children’s and adult programming.
