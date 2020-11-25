Senior Friendship Center of Venice hosts holiday party

Joyce Carrier (raffle winner), from left, Esther Bird, Santa (aka Paul Stander) and Joan MacCormack enjoyed Senior Friendship Center of Venice’s Holiday Party on Dec. 23 of last year. Senior Friendship Center is hosting the Cocktails for a Cause Gala Dec. 9, virtually. Tickets are $25.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER

VENICE — Senior Friendship Center is hosting a virtual gala with its Cocktails for a Cause set for December.

“We’ll toast our community as we laugh, enjoy special performances by local artists, and meet friends whose lives have been touched by Senior Friendship Centers,” a press release said.

The event is set from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Dec. 9.

Tickets are $25, with sponsorships available.

For more information, call 941-556-3253. Register online at bit.ly/334Tbof.

