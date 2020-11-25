SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre announced its lineup for its 2020-21 FST Forums Series.
It said in a news release that it will host seven conversations online “with some of the country’s top playwrights and musical theater developers.”
The themes will range from “technology’s impact on humanity” to “race in American theater” and “what it takes to put together an original music revue” and other topics.
“We want audiences to have a shared experience with these forums and get a peek behind the curtain into the artists’ creative processes,” said Catherine Randazzo, FST associate artist. “These conversations will spark engaging discussions around a wide range of different topics and challenging questions raised in these new works in progress. Ultimately, we hope this window into our new play development process furthers the audience’s enjoyment of attending the theater.”
Registration is required for the free events.
For more information or to register, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org/fst-forums-series or call 941-366-9000.
The series begins Dec. 19 with “Reckoning: Race in American Theatre,” featuring FST Playwright Collective members Rachel Lynett (“Well-Intentioned White People”) and Kenneth Jones (“Alabama Story”).
“Lynett will discuss her new play in progress, ‘Carry Me,’ which centers on two wealthy Black suffragists from Philadelphia who face a challenging decision about the politics of progress,” the news release said. “Jones will share about his play in development, ‘Last Call at the Old Slave Quarters Lounge,’ a bold new drama set in a popular Mississippi restaurant that reveals a family’s conflicting views on heritage, community and responsibility.”
On Jan. 14, husband and wife Jason Odell Williams and Charlotte Cohn of “Handle With Care” and “Baltimore in Black & White” will discuss their latest work, a musical about Cohn’s Danish Jewish heritage.
“Set in fall 1943, the piece follows a Jewish family as they attempt to escape the Nazis and gain their freedom by traveling to Sweden,” the news release said. “The duo will share about this new project, their collaborative process, and what it takes to tell this emotionally-charged story with justice, authenticity and heart.”
Thomas Gibbons (“Permanent Collection”) and Jacqueline Goldfinger (“Babel”) speak Feb. 11 about “the intersections between science, humanity, technology and definition of truth.”
Deborah Brevoort (“Women of Lockerbie”) and Jeffrey Couchman (“Three Wise Guys”) will discuss “little-known stories inspired by William Shakespeare into the light of the 21st Century” on March 11.
“Brevoort and Couchman will share how their plays dramatize the experiences of historical figures who took Shakespeare’s legacy into their own hands, like the famous forger William Henry Ireland,” it said. “Similarly, Sean Daniels (artistic director of Arizona Theatre Company, ‘The White Chip’) and Mark St. Germain (‘Becoming Dr. Ruth’) are also mining the past for theatrical inspiration.”
Then, on April 8, Daniels and Germain discuss “the challenges of bringing a historical story to the stage — from mountains of research to the role artistic license plays when creating work based on actual events.”
On May 13, Kate Hamill will discuss who she brings to stage “contemporary adaptations of literary classics like ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ ‘Dracula,’ and ‘Little Women.’”
“Hamill will share how she invigorates new life into older material,” the news release said.
On June 10, Music Legends will feature Carole Bufford and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Brandon Wardell.
“Bufford and Wardell will discuss their new cabarets in development that celebrate American music’s legendary and bold voices, sharing their knowledge and process along the way,” it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.