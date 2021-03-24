SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre announced the cast for “Three Pianos.”
When FST closed its doors to the public last March, its artistic team went to work, creating a catalog of Cabarets for future production.
Now, FST’s Gompertz Theatre reopens with “Three Pianos,” one of the shows that went into development early last spring.
Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” runs from March 31 to May 2.
Tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, or at 941-366-9000.
Leading this musical trio is Nygel D. Robinson, who starred in “That’s Amoré!” and the record-breaking revue “Blue Suede Shoes.”
“It’s so nice to be back collaborating with people in-person,” Robinson said. “I’ve missed bouncing ideas off of other artists and seeing what comes from it. Together, we’re shaping a beautiful gem of a show.”
Joining Robinson onstage are two returning FST guest artists: Michael Maricondi and Madalyn McHugh.
Maricondi appeared in FST’s 2019 Summer Cabaret “Who Loves You: Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond.” Maricondi received the equivalent of a master’s degree in acting and cinema studies at Acting International in France, where he lived and worked for seven years, creating and directing several projects, including “Looking for the Little Mouse.”
McHugh returns to FST after last season’s country music hit “Cabaret, Outlaws & Angels.”
She is an alumna of The Open Jar Institute, New York City’s most Broadway-integrated training program, and has performed as the opening act for both Kevin Bacon and Frank Vignola.
FST’s producing artistic director Richard Hopkins will direct “Three Pianos.” In the past few years, Hopkins directed “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “Honor Killing” on FST’s Mainstage, as well as “Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits” and “Older Than Dirt” in the Cabaret.
Since his arrival at FST in 1980, Hopkins has guided the theater from a small touring company to a nationally recognized regional theater, impacting more than 230,000 adults and children annually.
Scott Michaelsen (music director) will make his second appearance at FST with “Three Pianos,” after serving as the music director for last season’s abridged run of “Unchained Melodies.”
The creative team includes Bruce Price (scenic designer), Susan Angermann (costume coordinator), Nick Jones (lighting design), Thom Korp (sound design), and Alexandra Parris (stage manager).
FST will operate in compliance of all CDC guidelines, and “Three Pianos” will perform for socially distanced, limited-capacity audiences.
The theater has taken additional safety measures, including installing MERV-13 air filters in all campus air conditioning units, which are rated to trap virus carriers. Spaces have increased fresh air intake and ventilation with a minimum of six full air exchanges per hour.
The full list of actions that FST is taking to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff and guest artists can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
