SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre announced its canceling its 2020 Summer Mainstage and Cabaret seasons.
They were set to start in mid-June, followed by the 12th annual Sarasota Improv Festival, slated for July.
According to a news release, the decision was made “to prioritize health and well-being of FST’s staff, artists, and the Sarasota community during the current COVID-19 health crisis.”
“We held back as long as we could on canceling the summer season, to see how the situation was going to evolve and whether a later start date would be possible,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s producing artistic director. The health and safety of our audience, staff and artists is paramount. Therefore, we came to the difficult decision that we must cancel the summer season. But we will not be sitting idly by this summer. We are using this time to move forward and make plans for our future. We have hired 30 of the country’s top theater artists to create new work that speaks to our shared humanity. We are engaging with our community online through classes, workshops and discussions. We are heartened by our audience and are looking forward to the day that we can open our theaters to them again.”
The theater said 2020 summer season subscribers will have subscriptions rolled over to the summer of 2021. Those who want different arrangements should call FST’s box office at 941-366-9000.
Meanwhile, the Sarasota Improv Festival is postponed until 2021.
According to Hopkins, thee cancellations likely will cost the theater more than $1.5 million in lost revenue.
FST close its doors March 16 because of COVID-19.
“FST is hopeful that the theater will be able to produce special programming in its Court Cabaret and Bowne’s Lab Theatre soon,” the release said. Recently, FST opened the veranda of the Green Room Café & Bar for outside dining and performances.
