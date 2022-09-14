If you like Billy Joel ...

Sergi Robles, Hank Von Kolnitz and Michael Fasano have been extended yet again at Florida Studio for their performance of “New York State of Mind” in the Court Cabaret.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre announced the run of “New York State of Mind – All the Hits of Billy Joel” With The Uptown Boys has been extended yet again due to audience demand.

Created by John De Simini and Alexander Aguilar, Broadway veterans who have worked on such shows as Miss Saigon and A Bronx Tale, this lively music revue will now play through Oct. 16.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments