SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre and Tidewell Hospice, two not-for-profit organizations, have partnered to offer the Blue Butterfly Camp — a two-week summer theater program for bereaved youth.
Connected to Tidewell Hospice’s Blue Butterfly Family Grief Center, the camp is designed to give children experiencing grief a safe, supportive space to explore and express their emotions.
Through Aug. 1, FST’s education staff will work online with students ages 9-12. A counselor from Tidewell’s Blue Butterfly program will be present each day to provide additional support.
The camp will be provided free of cost to participating families, made possible thanks to support from the Barancik Foundation and the Tidewell Foundation, Inc.
“Being able to offer our Blue Butterfly children a way to process their feelings and share what’s going on in their hearts through expressive arts is such a gift,” said Danielle Visone, the Family Grief program specialist at the Blue Butterfly Family Grief Center. “I hope each child can find their voice during this camp and be heard.”
In 2018, more than 8,000 children in Sarasota and Manatee counties were touched by the death of a significant person in their life. Experiencing this type of loss puts children at a higher risk of developing depression and anxiety, often leading to self-destructive behaviors.
“The Blue Butterfly program is deeply personal to me,” said Kate Alexander, founder of The FST School. “The program was born from the experience of a former student, who was facing the potential loss of his sister. His mother called us and said, ‘We trust the theater. It is a place he can feel anything he needs to without judgment or correction.’ The Blue Butterfly Theatre Program became a place where youth facing trauma could experience and process a myriad of feelings — joys and sorrows. It gave participants the opportunity to give voice to those feelings through artistic expression.”
Alexander will create and oversee the program, incorporating elements of improvisation, music, acting and dance into the curriculum.
The camp’s design will encourage students to connect with authentic emotions and build self-confidence. Additionally, each day students will have time to talk about their experiences with one another, as well as with a counselor from Tidewell.
The two nonprofits piloted a similar program for teens in 2016, nurturing students’ creativity and self-expression over the course of six weeks.
“We are thrilled to be renewing our partnership with Florida Studio Theatre, which was the genesis of the original Blue Butterfly program,” said Kenneth Kenzie, Tidewell’s vice president of grief education and support. “It had a tremendous positive impact on our community. We look forward to continuing with this partnership for years to come.”
The Blue Butterfly Camp takes place virtually over Zoom from July 21-Aug. 1. The camp is designated specifically for children experiencing grief and will be free of cost for enrolled students.
If you know someone who could benefit from grief support with Blue Butterfly, contact Family Grief Program Specialist Danielle Visone at 941-893-6610 or dvisone@tidewell.org.
