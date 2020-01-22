FST promotes libraries and reading

The librarian helps Tomas enjoy a book.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre presents “Tomás and the Library Lady,” a heartwarming story about the immeasurable impact an adult can have on a young person’s life.

Adapted for stage by José Cruz González, this play centers on Tomás, the son of migrant workers, whose life is transformed when he meets a kind librarian.

Performed in Spanish and English, “Tomás and the Library Lady” will be performed in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre on Saturdays and select Sundays.

Tickets are available for $10, and can be purchased through FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000 and at floridastudiotheatre.org.

