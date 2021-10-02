TALLAHASSEE — Florida State picked up its first win of the season Saturday, shrugging off its worst start in almost 50 years and using a 34-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired to escape with a 33-30 win over Syracuse.
FSU (1-4, 1-2 ACC) got out to an early lead by scoring on the first drive — something it failed to do through the first four contests. The Seminoles did so by using their playmakers, just as Mike Norvell has pledged they would do. FSU has two standout running backs and gave them the ball, either through handoffs or screen passes, on the first five plays. The sixth snap was a pass to a receiver … who dropped it.
The ‘Noles had success after changing quarterbacks from McKenzie Milton (who started the last three games) back to Jordan Travis. Travis completed 17 of his 21 first-half passes; running backs caught nine of them.
FSU’s reliance on running backs led to its second touchdown. The Seminoles used the same formation three plays in a row. On the first two, Travis threw screens to Ward, who had three receivers blocking in front of him. On the third, one of those receivers, Keyshawn Helton, instead broke toward the end zone for a leaping 14-yard score.
Syracuse kept it close in the half by eventually finding holes in FSU’s beleaguered defense. Quarterback Garrett Shrader broke a would-be tackle from Jermaine Johnson and juked another defender on his way to a 55-yard touchdown run. He added a 5-yard rush up the middle in the second quarter.
The Orange tied it in the fourth quarter when Orange cornerback Duce Chestnut read FSU’s screen pass and blew by McDonald. Chestnut’s diving interception led to a 24-yard field goal.
FSU got the ball with 1:03 left and a chance to win. Travis sparked things with a 33-yard scramble that pushed the ‘Noles into Syracuse territory. He added a 25-yard rush moments later that set up the winning score.
