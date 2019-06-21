By JOEY KNIGHT
Tampa Bay Times
To the surprise of very few, Mike Martin Jr. will succeed his father as baseball coach at FSU, according to published reports.
Warchant.com, citing unnamed sources, first reported the news Friday. The Tallahassee Democrat later reported the same, indicating the younger Martin’s deal is being finalized.
The elder Mike Martin, 75, is retiring after 40 seasons as Seminoles coach. The NCAA’s all-time winningest coach in any sport (2,209 victories), he led FSU to 17 College World Series appearances.
Martin Jr., a former ‘Noles catcher for his dad, has served as an FSU assistant the last 22 seasons.
