FSW opens Corporate Training Center

As more businesses continue to make their way to Southwest Florida, and as businesses here expand and continue to add positions, there is a growing need for corporate training programs in a centralized location. Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) has heard this need, and on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m., we will celebrate the grand opening of the new FSW Corporate Training Center in Bonita Springs.
Located on US 41 just north of Bonita Beach Road, FSW’s Corporate Training Center will provide a centralized location for FSW’s corporate training initiatives, the Florida Flex Quick Response Training (QRT) and the Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) grants. Because the majority of the businesses these grants serve are located within 20-30 miles of Bonita Springs, this new location will provide easy access to meeting space in a corporate training setting.
Established through a partnership with CareerSource Florida and administered by FSW, the QRT grant lasts for 12 months and is targeted on the highly customized training programs that companies need to improve the skill base of new hires in high-wage full-time jobs.
Presently, FSW partnerships include Hertz, HERC, Arthrex, Cheney Brothers, and many other large and small businesses to provide QRT training. These training programs can be instructed by specialists from the company itself or by one of FSW’s Corporate Training experts.
FSW is the state fiscal agent and the largest facilitator of the QRT grant and has provided training funds to local businesses in excess of $11 million for over 6,000 new employees. In addition, the IWT grant is available to support businesses who wish to train existing employees.
FSW’s Corporate Training Center will also serve as the focal point for FSW’s Corporate Training department, which in addition to corporate training programs, also provides, online training career classes and insurance certification online training programs. The center will also serve as a hub for FSW’s Economic Development and External Affairs office, which includes FSW’s Communication/Public Information and Government Affairs departments.
Employee and workforce training is the foundation and essence of economic development and provides a significant positive impact for our region and the state. This funding not only directly benefits the companies receiving training funds, but also results in a local economic benefit through the multiplier effect. New hires in our region will buy homes and cars, shop and eat in our stores and restaurants, participate in recreational and entertainment activities, and send their children to our schools. This amounts to many times the original investment of QRT grants.
FSW looks forward to facilitating corporate training with even more Southwest Florida businesses.
For more information about FSW’s Corporate Training Center or its programs, visit www.fsw.edu/corporatetraining, call 239-433-6915, or email corporate.training@fsw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.