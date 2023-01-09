SARASOTA — While River Road is under construction from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75, it will be a long time before the same is done on the other side of U.S. 41 leading to Englewood and nearby Wellen Park.
Despite River Road being an evacuation route for West County residents who live in Englewood, Placida, Rotonda and Boca Grande, Sarasota County doesn’t have all of the right-of-way secured or the millions of dollars to four-lane the 3.2 miles of road.
During a meeting Monday, staff members from Punta Gorda, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, North Port and Sarasota met with FDOT representatives in a joint meeting at the Sarasota Metropolitan Planning Organization office. They were updated on the South River Road improvements. However, the presentation by MPO representatives Ryan Brown and Lakshmi Gurram was short. Brown said that stretch of road was evaluated in 2019.
“Costs have doubled since the pandemic,” he said. “Whatever it was estimated to cost then is different from today.”
Gurram, of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, explained Charlotte County spent $12 million on North Winchester Boulevard from S.R. 776 to South River Road, creating a pathway to the evacuation route. Since River Road is in Sarasota County, it isn’t Charlotte County’s responsibility to improve it.
“We will write a letter in strong support of widening that section of River Road,” Gurram told the group. “We know it is an evacuation route and very, very important to the Englewood community.”
Brown said River Road widening is in the FDOT partnership project in the Sarasota/Manatee MPR 2045 long-range transportation plan. The program uses FDOT funds, which require a local match. FDOT allows up to 10% of funds to be used on local roads, providing an additional $118 million of support local priority projects.
“The project will likely still need supplemental funds from local, state and federal sources in order to be programmed in the earlier time span than identified in the 2045 long range plan.”
He said ongoing talks need to continue with all jurisdictions, the private sector (Wellen Park developers), MPOs and FDOT to allocate funds for the project, which is listed as 8 of 26 on the partnership program. All other projects sought for funding ahead of River Road are in Sarasota, including widening Fruitville Road, North Tuttle Avenue and Lorraine Road at University Parkway.
After the meeting, Sarasota County Transportation Planning Manager Paula Wiggins told TheDaily Sun that while Sarasota County has River Road on its priority list and has $1 million dedicated to it, the county doesn’t have funding set aside.
“There still needs to be some acquisition of right of way and stormwater, left-turn lane and additional work done before we have all the land needed for four-lane widening,” she said. “It’s not funded any time soon.”
There are several road construction improvement projects carried over from the 2022 Transportation Regional Incentive Program grant priority list including $4 million for Harborview Road to Melbourne Street to I-75; $2.2 million for Edgewater Drive to Flamingo Boulevard from Midway Boulevard to S.R. 776; $5 million for Jones Loop Road from Burnt Store Road to Piper Road and $5 million from Kings Highway from Sandhill Boulevard to the DeSoto County Line — all in Charlotte County.
In other business:
Several roads from Punta Gorda to North Port received an F, or failing grade, for the level of service reported in the Florida Department of Transportation I-75 Central Corridor Master Plan update. Failing roads include I-75 northbound to Sumter Boulevard in North Port (the southbound lane received a C grade). I-75 southbound to Harborview Road (C.R. 776) in Charlotte County received an F, as did I-75 northbound to Toledo Blade and Choctaw boulevards.
Recommendations included adding a turn lane and widening the entry ramp at I-75 and Kings Highway northbound by 2038, and adding a southbound exit signal control and lane modification by 2037 at I-75 and Jones Loop Road.
Members learned the rate of bicycle and pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries rose over 7.4% over 2021. From 2015-2022, serious injuries sustained by bicyclists and pedestrians rose 21.7%; and, during that same time, fatalities climbed 27.6% per 100,000 people nationwide.
