SARASOTA — It’s still a few years away before a new building graces the skyline as people enter Sarasota County from the north along Interstate 75, but with the blessing of the county commission, it will happen.
At their July 12 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the sale of a 11.45-acre property at Nathan Benderson Park to Mote Marine Laboratory, which plans to build a new Science Education Aquarium at the site near University Parkway.
Commissioners also approved a proof of funding agreement provided by Mote and required as part of earlier negotiations. That agreement establishes that Mote has secured the funding to construct the new facility,
That document prepared by Kerkering, Barbario & Co., a certified public accounting firm in Sarasota, indicated that Mote had secured through donations, pledges, and other commitments $96 million toward the guaranteed construction cost of $116 million.
The other commitments include $5 million from Manatee County, which has already provided $2 million to Mote, and $20 million from Sarasota County.
Since Sarasota’s commitment, which will be paid from tourist development taxes, will be paid last per directions of the county commission, the CPA firm did not include those funds in its report of Mote’s secured funding.
But the county’s commitment should ensure Mote has the funds it needs to pay for the construction.
According to county documents, Mote now has 24 months within which to begin construction.
Building the new Science Education Aquarium will allow Mote to move a hidden tourist attraction off City Island near Lido Beach to a more visible location.
Commissioner Nancy Detert predicted that the new aquarium will attract millions of visitors.
“I can’t believe they get as many tourists as they get considering that it’s hard to find,” Detert said.
The relocation of the aquarium, she added, will allow Mote to expand its existing facility where it conducts research on red tide and other marine environmental issues.
Detert added that was her dream that Mote became the new Woods Hole, the famed oceanographic research institution in Falmouth, Mass.
“It is an incredible treasure for Sarasota County,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger added.
Mote Marine had its beginnings in Placida with the founding of the Cape Haze Marine Laboratory by Eugenie Clark in 1955. Today, Mote is a premier marine research organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.