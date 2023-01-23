Sumter flooding

After Hurricane Ian, the Sumter Boulevard interstate exchange flooded, stranding some vehicles. No North Port roads made the MPO’s list for flooding vulnerability.

VENICE — With hundreds of miles of roads in disrepair between Manatee and Collier counties, the regional Metropolitan Planning Organization estimates $8 billion is needed to fix them all.

At a joint meeting of the Sarasota/Manatee and Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO boards Monday in Venice, members learned the needs are far greater than the gas tax, federal and grant funding available for current and future projects.


North Port flooding

A pickup hauling an airboat coming from the Sumter Boulevard interstate exchange was used to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to tour North Port days after Hurricane Ian. The governor said it was the most flooding he witnessed after the hurricane. No North Port roads made the list of the first phase of vulnerable roads and structures being studied by the Sarasota Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments