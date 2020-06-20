While outdoor recreation is something Englewood is known for year-round, a beautiful brand-new indoor facility is the community’s newest spot for leisure-time activities.
The Ann and Chuck Dever Center opened to resoundingly positive reviews.
The spacious 23,000-square-foot center on San Casa Drive is the centerpiece of the park that also bears the Devers’ names. It's adjacent to Englewood’s newly updated public swimming pool with its popular children’s water play area.
The new center features a multi-purpose gymnasium with six basketball goals, that converts to four pickleball courts and two volleyball courts, plus two multi-purpose rooms — suitable for your next meeting, family reunion, party or wedding reception — a fitness center featuring cardio equipment and changing rooms, and a community garden.
Regular activities there include walking, fitness, pickleball, youth programs, card and game club, family game day, open gym, and drop-in times for basketball, badminton and volleyball. The new recreation center has welcomed parties and dances, fitness classes, competitions and community meetings.
Outdoor facilities nearby include a children’s playground area, picnic pavilion, a cricket/multi-purpose field, disc golf, paw park, two basketball courts, three lighted football fields, a skate park and two tennis courts lined for pickleball.
The eight-lane, 25-yard competitive swimming pool is partially saltwater and always 82 degrees. It features a diving well with a one-meter diving board and wheelchair ramp for accessibility, a large new children’s splash pad, and is the go-to place for water aerobics, yoga and swimming lessons and many other activities throughout the year.
For more information, call the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park at 941-681-3743.
