NORTH PORT — Domestic abuse is a component of an upcoming Lifetime film about Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and Brian Laundrie.
That aspect of “The Gabby Petito Story” resonated with Andra Griffin, who regularly protested outside the North Port home of Brian Laundrie as the saga unfolded in September 2021. Awareness of partner violence was an ingredient of those sometimes-rowdy vigils. Florida lawmakers ultimately limited so-called targeted picketing.
Gabby Petito “sacrificed herself” to protect Brian Laundrie, Griffin said Thursday, referencing a run-in with a Utah police agency in which the pair were questioned about a fight.
Moab police captured that 52-minute incident on body cameras. Officers considered charging Gabby Petito with assaulting Brian Laundrie, but instead released the pair. Petito was dead shortly after that August 2021 confrontation, setting off a firestorm as details of her violent death presented themselves.
“She almost went to jail to protect (Laundrie) … that message needs to be driven home,” Griffin said.
Lifetime network revealed the movie project in May as part of its Stop Violence Against Women initiative. Filming was underway in Utah.
Lifetime spokesperson Tracy Speed said domestic violence resources and crisis help lines are in the final package.
The movie airs later this year with details on air dates and casting coming soon, Speed said. Emmy-nominated Thora Birch is directing the film and portrays Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother.
A documentary on the Petito-Laundrie story was already released in December.
Early images of the Lifetime film, depicting arguing and shoving between the actors playing Laundrie and Petito, have been released on social media. Producers had said the film was aligned with detailed facts.
In the months before their violent deaths, Petito and Laundrie portrayed themselves as social-media influencers in the “vanlife” movement. Their travels had a small following but exploded as their disappearances became public.
The film is a component of the story that gripped the nation in the fall of 2021.
An aspect of that played out Thursday, with a Sarasota County judge ruling that Petito’s parents could proceed with a civil suit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s parents.
Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito are seeking financial damages for the Laundries allegedly withholding details of their son’s involvement in Gabby Petito’s death.
Their daughter was found strangled in a Wyoming park in September. Brian Laundrie’s remains were later recovered in T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, having died from a self-inflicted gunshot. He left a confession of ending his girlfriend’s life among his possessions, according to evidence released last week.
“I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made,” Laundrie reportedly wrote. “I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”
Nichole Schmidt wrote that off in a social media posting as “narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability.”
Jonathan Riches was another protester regularly stationing himself outside the Laundries’ Wabasso Avenue home.
He hopes the writers of the Lifetime movie include him and his colleagues in the film.
“We are part of this story,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.