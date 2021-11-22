Aaron Betzner, an Indiana metal fabricator, wanted to honor Garbrielle Petito, a young lady who lived in North Port and was murdered in August. He and his crew built a memorial bench that they installed in a North Port park.
A new bench at North Port City Center park memorializes Gabrielle Petito.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
This bench honoring Gabby Petito at North Port’s City Green was dedicated Nov. 21.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Aaron Betzner’s son Evan, 19, works in the A Squared Fabrication shop in Indiana.
INSTAGRAM PHOTO
Aaron Betzner, an Indiana metal fabricator, wanted to honor Garbrielle Petito, a young lady who lived in North Port and was murdered in August. He and his crew built a memorial bench that they installed in a North Port park.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Aaron Betzner, an Indiana metal fabricator, works on installing a memorial bench in North Port to honor Gabrielle Petito, a young woman who lived in North Port and was a killed in August.
NORTH PORT — Butterflies made Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito smile.
In honoring her life, butterflies are affixed to a memorial bench installed Sunday at North Port’s City Green, a park at City Hall.
Petito’s family, the artist fabricating that bench, his family and a city commissioner paid tribute to Gabby Petito, the young woman who went missing and was later found strangled. Her boyfriend was sought as a person of interest. Brian Laundrie was himself found dead in a nearby land preserve. A final autopsy of his remains revealed a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Gabby and Brian’s story caught the country’s attention, prompted multiple memorials in honoring her life and death. The pair were travel companions. Her death has not been attributed to Laundrie, although it was evident in a police video they had argued and had physical confrontations.
Gabby’s family had since referred to the 22-year-old as a “fallen angel.”
But all Aaron Betzner wanted was his take on honoring Petito. The Indiana metal fabricator in October had listened to a radio interview with former North Port mayor Jill Luke, then contacted her about a possible tribute.
His idea was a bench with an artisan’s flair — butterflies and a biblical passage from Matthew 18:20 that begins with: “From where two or three are gathered together …”
Betzner designed and supervised the construction of the bench at his A Squared Fabrication shop in Indiana over the past month.
That sectional bench was installed on a cement slab Sunday. It is made of iron and wood, painted butterflies affixed to its heavy frame. Gabby’s date of birth and death are included, as is a tribute that includes “Let It Be,” words tattooed on her forearm.
Betzner in an afternoon ceremony had a canopy placed over it, which allowed some two dozen of Gabrielle’s immediate and extended Petito and Schmidt family members private time to reflect.
The canopy was removed and the bench was left for the pubic to ponder, said Luke, who was at the site Sunday.
“It has been so cool how this all transpired,” she said.
That bench area, she added, “is sacred ground right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.