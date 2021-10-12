NSmissingmemorial101321aa.jpg

{span}City crews box items left in tribute to Gabby Petito early Tuesday.{/span}

NORTH PORT – A Gabby Petito memorial near North Port City Hall has been removed.

Under a bright and cloudless sky, crews with the city’s Public Works’ division arrived at the City Green site on Rue S. Berryman Avenue early Tuesday.

They got busy, bubble-wrapping a large wood cross, stacking items, quietly and quickly boxing hundreds of things left by mourners paying tribute to Gabby, the 22-year-old woman who died in Wyoming.

Her boyfriend and travel companion Brian Laundrie had vanished and remains a person of interest.

A final report on Petito’s death, originally ruled a homicide, is due later today.

NSmissingmemorial101321a.jpg

North Port’s Gabby Petito memorial on Tuesday morning.

North Port had announced the memorial’s removal Monday, insisting that much of it had become debris. Her family visited the site Saturday, thanked well-wishers via social media.


Almost as quickly as they appeared, workers unfastened bows on an evergreen, policed the grounds and vanished without a word to the circling media documenting what was happening Tuesday.

Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, artwork in Ogden, Utah.

A permanent memorial is planned to replace the temporary one. An Indiana metal artist had pledged an iron bench in Gabby’s honor.

Petito memorial

Ruby Taylor’s unicorn balloon was placed at the Gabby Petito memorial Saturday.
NSmissingmemorial101321b.jpg

North Port city workers carefully disassemble the makeshift memorial at North Port’s city green Tuesday morning.
Petito family

Gabby Petito’s family visited North Port Saturday. The photo was taken at the Old Salty Dog in Venice.
NSmissingmemorial101321d.jpg

The area around North Port’s city green was established as a Gabby Petito Memorial shortly after she was reported missing a month ago.

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

