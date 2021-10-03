We saw history happen last week when nearly every story in the Top 50 was about the Gabby Petito case.
This week, we saw the same thing happen yet again.
This is where I need to pause and point out that your local newspaper has, so far, written roughly 100 stories about the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
We don’t have the resources of The New York Times. We simply out-reported every other news institution in the world by being the local newspaper whose editors and reporters live here.
So many reporters and editors worked nights and weekends, oftentimes writing stories for their regular beat, then covering the case. We have put out more breaking news in the past three weeks than we have ever done in the same number of days.
Keep in mind that we were a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for our coverage of Hurricane Charley. Then four years ago, we won a Pulitzer Prize for our editorials.
We have an astounding team who very much cares about their communities and who wants to chronicle local history every day for you to read.
Because our coverage of the North Port case takes up most of the Top 50 spots, I will do as I did last week and show you the next top four stories that were not about the national story we had happening here locally.
Here is the rest of the Top Five:
2 Punta Gorda one of nation’s fastest-growing housing markets
(This story was actually 7th last week.)
As I seem to say so often in this column, our readers want to know about local commercial and housing projects. This story is a great example of that.
Punta Gorda was ranked at No. 11 in terms of home sale price increases, according to 24/7 Wall St., an investment analysis website. According to its research, the one-year change in the median home sale price was up 30.8%.
“Most of it is because we were such a bargain before,” said Shelton H. Weeks, a Florida Gulf Coast University professor who teaches in the areas of corporate finance, investments and real estate.
To learn more about the study and how other Florida cities placed, visit: bit.ly/39XiBao
3 Former Charlotte County firefighter found dead outside home
(This story was actually 9th last week)
Our readers show their sympathy when residents in our area pass away. This was especially true when a firefighter died unexpectedly recently.
Tim Hale, a former Charlotte County firefighter, had been found dead just outside his home. The kind words for Mr. Hale were many.
His colleagues remember him as an energetic go-getter, taking on several projects to help protect Charlotte County residents.
Rather than sending you to the short news story about his death, I’d rather send you to the feature story about what his friends had to say about him.
To read that story, visit: bit.ly/3oti74u
4 Beaches, parks to close at 10 p.m. in Sarasota County
(This story was actually 10th last week)
Even in a normal week, there is no way I would have guessed this story would be in the Top Five or even in the Top 10. It’s a small story about hour changes at parks and beaches.
But when I saw the story on my list, I was reminded of a known fact in this area: residents don’t like it when you mess with their beaches and parks.
How many of us have gone to a beach late at night for soothing sights and sounds? Closing all the parks and beaches at 10 p.m. in Sarasota County was startling to many.
“These changes are being implemented to improve the safety of park visitors, maintenance considerations, and to reduce impacts on natural and cultural resources,” Parks Director Nicole Risler said in a statement.
Ummm, ok.
To read the full story, visit: bit.ly/2WxGbr4
5 Port Charlotte man killed in crash
(This story was actually 23rd last week)
We had just published an in-depth story on how there will be increased enforcement along certain roads because of bicyclists and pedestrians getting hit.
Then this happened.
Mark Harvey, 64, of Port Charlotte, was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street at East Olympia Avenue and Cooper Street in Punta Gorda.
He was rushed to the hospital but died. The investigation is ongoing. The full story can be read at: bit.ly/3osPBQj
