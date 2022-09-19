NORTH PORT — A new planter of blooming yellow mums, a dozen or so brightly painted rocks and a series of little battery-power candles arranged in the shape of a heart adorn the bench dedicated to Gabriella “Gabby” Petito in North Port City Center park.

Monday marked a year from the day Petito’s body was found in a desolate area of Grand Teton National Park, not far from where she had been camping with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie before she disappeared.


