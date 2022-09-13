Wabasso Avenue (copy)

After Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito disappeared people from all over the state protested in front of the home of Brian Laundrie and his family in North Port. A note found near Laundrie’s body contained an admission that he killed her before taking his life.

NORTH PORT — A year ago, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family was frantically searching for her. They feared something went wrong with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie and now she was missing.

A nationwide search ended when the 22-year-old’s remains were found on Sept. 19 in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.


