NORTH PORT — A year ago, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family was frantically searching for her. They feared something went wrong with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie and now she was missing.
A nationwide search ended when the 22-year-old’s remains were found on Sept. 19 in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned to North Port in Petito’s van without her. He was reported missing the week of Sept. 12.
A manhunt for Laundrie went on for weeks until his remains were found near the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park in North Port. He died by apparent suicide. He left a note saying he killed Petito after allegedly she fell and was in intense pain. He called it a mercy killing.
The FBI confirmed Laundrie strangled Petito.
For the past year, the killing of Petito and later death of Laundrie created more interest in the national domestic abuse hotline and local shelters. Those survivors of domestic violence looking for help locally has increased.
Petito’s parents, through the Gabby Petito Foundation, have donated money to help the national hotline hire more employees to help those fleeing from domestic violence.
Locally, the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota helps residents in need of an escape plan, filling out victim impact statements, a criminal no-contact order, a civil injunction for protection and a shelter screening.
SPARCC President/CEO Jessica Hays said the COVID-19 pandemic created more online services to help survivors.
Hays said SPARCC helps create a safety plan while the survivor is still in the planning stage of leaving an abuser. She said if someone calls the hotline, they aren’t told to leave.
“We talk about a plan of how the person is going to leave,” she said. “We talk about what to do if the phone is ripped from their hand or there’s no exit. We talk about safety planning at every stage because the situation sometimes changes. We also talk about having a safe plan at work. It is a critical piece of what we do to help protect the survivor.”
An escape plan can include waiting for the abuser to go to work or leave on a business trip. SPARCC recommends a stash bag to some of its survivors.
While each is different, the bag could include children’s birth certificates, passports, Social Security cards, medication and some clothing. It can be stashed a work, a friend’s home or under the spare tire of a car the abuser doesn’t use.
Having money saved for food and a train or plane ticket is suggested in some cases so the survivor can flee when they have enough money. SPARCC also has funding to help with survivors locate to a safe place.
According to the national hotline, if a survivor is fleeing and in eminent danger, and needs help with transportation, the person can call the hotline 1-800-799-7233 and can get a free Uber ride or have an officer to drive them to a certified shelter.
NAVIGATING THE COURTS
SPARCC has advocates who help survivors navigate the court system which is sometimes complicated. The advocate explains there’s a difference between a no contact order which is criminal and a a civil injunction for protection which is done through the civil courts.
A no-contact order can be dropped at any time because it follows the criminal case. If the case is dropped, or the survivor is unavailable, or the state attorney determines “no victim, no crime” the no-contact order goes away.
SPARCC advocates teach the survivor to use an additional step for protection. The survivor can not only file a no-contact order, but apply for a second protection which is a civil injunction for protection or commonly known as a restraining order. The information is brought before a judge who decided on the restraining order.
Violations of no-contact orders are a misdemeanor. If it’s repeated, it can rise to a felony. However, it’s one reason why SPARCC works closely with survivors to explain the need for dual protection orders.
SPARCC can help a survivor if the civil order is denied by the judge. There are attorneys who are referred through SPRACC confidentially to help survivors redo their court paperwork or appeal a judge’s decision.
SPRACC was recently in court with a survivor who wrote a victim’s impact statement and read it to the judge. Instead of the abuser getting a “slap of the wrist” the judge didn’t release the man. Instead a few weeks later added security measures to the court order for the abuser to follow.
GETTING HELP
There are five types of protection orders including stalking, dating, domestic violence, sexual assault and repeat assault — neighbor to neighbor or co-worker to co-worker and not domestic partners.
SPARCC encourages anyone who needs help filling out the forms to speak to an advocate to learn the pros and cons of what to expect when doing an injunction for protection.
SPARCC understands the paperwork required for protection orders mean a survivor is sometimes retraumatized, must answer many questions and may become extremely overwhelmed. However, advocates are there to help.
SPARCC also knows survivors often stay in abusive situations because the abuser has power and control, there are children or drugs and alcohol involved.
“Leaving an abuser is a process, it’s not an event,” is a what SPARCC advocates tell a survivor who is ready to leave.
They explain sometimes there’s a quick exit into a shelter and other times, it’s a longer calculated process. SPARCC explains that the deadliest time for a survivor is leaving or serving divorce papers or injunction for protection.
Anyone who asks an officer for help with a report of a domestic violence, stalking or dating issue and is told it’s a civil matter should ask to speak a supervisor or immediately get a second opinion.
SPARCC encourages survivors to “always seek information” about getting help from law enforcement if they believe they are in danger. Survivors are also encouraged to keep written and photographic documentation of threatening text messages, emails or other written or verbal threats. This documentation can be presented to law enforcement and in court.
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a SPARCC advocate is at the city of North Port’s Public Safety facility at Wellen Park to assist South County residents with survivor shelter screening and other needs. Anyone in need of assistance can call 941-365-1976 to set an appointment.
For more information about SPARCC, www.sparcc.net
