Gabby Petito case: A year later - Domestic violence signs missed at Moab

A year ago, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito cried as she told police her boyfriend didn’t believe in her.
She said they hit each other during arguments along a Moab, Utah highway.
Police, having witnessed her behavior, treated her as the aggressor. They discussed arresting her but, according to body camera recordings, decided it was less about violence and more a mental health breakdown.
On Aug. 12, 2021, Petito, 22, took the blame, saying she was the first to strike.
Two weeks later, she was dead. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, killed her, according to authorities.
On Aug. 12, she cried while police questioned her with Moab investigators missing Petito’s classic signs of abuse — then treating Laundrie as the victim, Petito’s family claims. Last week, the Petito family filed a $50 million wrongful death suit against the Moab Police Department.
Brian Stewart, the Petito family’s attorney, said at a recent news conference the lawsuit is just one part of the family’s broader effort to “raise awareness and education to protect victims of domestic violence.”
The other part is to hold “government institutions accountable” and ensure officers are given resources and training needed to do their jobs, he said.
“We are hoping the suit will also prevent tragedies such as this one from happening again,” Stewart said. “It’s not done to punish individual officers, but to honor the efforts of dedicated police officers … We feel a responsibility to support them by demanding that changes are needed to hold institutions accountable, even law enforcement.”
Petito and Laundrie were on a cross country trip that started in the summer of 2021. From North Port, they headed to New York where they spent time with family and friends. From there, they headed west, visiting national parks and tourist traps.
Petito’s goal was to become a paid online influencer. She posted videos of their “Van Life” trip on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
While she often smiled and showed Laundrie in good spirits, when the camera was off, the couple’s struggles were sometimes witnessed by strangers.
One year ago
On Aug. 12, Petito was in a Moab coffee shop for several hours working on her Van Life website. Laundrie grew impatient and grabbed Petito’s keys and phone, threatening to leave her, according to witnesses.
The couple was seen running up and down the street in a heated argument, witnesses said. She was seen climbing through the driver’s side across Laundry to get into the van. A witness called police saying a man slapped the girl in the face.
Responding officers pulled the pair over a short time later near the entrance of Arches National Park. Petito cried and apologized, saying she quit her job to travel across the country. She told the officer she was trying to start a blog and build websites and was “really stressed.”
“He doesn’t really believe that I could do any of it,” Petito told the Moab officer of Laundrie. “He really stresses me out.”
Body camera video shows an officer calling the incident a “slap fight” by two people who want to be together. The officer said he didn’t view Laundrie as a “battered man.”
After an hour, Laundrie’s minor scrapes were photographed. An officer tells Petito, whom police saw as the aggressor, to stay away from Laundrie overnight. He was driven to a motel.
Petito’s family claims the officers were negligent and weren’t trained to properly identify a domestic violence situation. They also said the officers never followed up with the 911 caller who reported Laundrie smacked Petito. The police report said, “No one reported that the male struck the female.” The report was written with Petito as the aggressor, saying the fight was over her “serious anxiety.”
Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she wanted to save her daughter after seeing how badly she was suffering on the police body camera footage.
“I wanted to jump in the screen and rescue her,” Schmidt said during the news conference.
Governmental immunity
While law enforcement has governmental immunity protection in Utah, the family attorney said the law and the Utah Constitution conflict.
“We believe the officers’ negligence contributed to the cause of Gabby’s death,” Stewart said at the press conference. “The Utah Constitution says that right shall not be infringed and that is the supreme law on the subject in Utah.”
The police report stated Petito was struggling with “mental health” and at no point did she stop “crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears.” Stewart said that shows police didn’t understand the law or how to apply it properly in Petito’s situation.
The civil suit must be brought a year before the anniversary of a loss. The police department has 60 days to respond.
Beginning of the end
The “slap fight” wasn’t the only situation witnesses were uneasy about.
As money ran out, the couple struggled. On Aug. 27, they had lunch at the Merry Piglets restaurant in Wyoming. They caused a commotion and left without paying.
A witness told CNN that Petito was outside crying as Laundrie went inside four times to “tell off” the wait staff. They paid the bill on the sidewalk, but a few minutes later, Petito asked for a refund. The manager refused. Petito apologized to the staff and begged Laundrie to leave.
Video showed the pair checking out of a Fairfield Inn hotel later that day. It was the last time Petito was seen alive by anyone aside from Laundrie.
Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.
By then, Laundrie had headed to his parents North Port home using Petito’s van and credit card for gas.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie reported him missing shortly after Petito’s family asked the Laundries for help finding her.
The Laundries soon blocked Petito’s parents’ phone numbers and social media messages.
Brian Laundrie disappeared Sept. 13 into the woods of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port.
Less than a week later, on Sept. 19, Petito’s body was later found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
After a massive manhunt that spanned weeks, Laundrie’s remains were found in Sarasota County’s T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve on Oct. 20. He died by suicide. He left a notebook saying he killed Petito after she fell and was badly hurt, claiming he strangled her in a “mercy killing.” However, he couldn’t live without her.
The Petito attorney in Florida claims Roberta Laundrie knew about the killing and wrote her son a letter saying she would bake him a cake with a saw in it if he went to jail. She allegedly instructed him to burn the letter after he read it.
Petito’s family is suing the Laundries for damage caused by not telling them where Gabby Petito was after Brian returned home with Gabby’s van. The Laundries remained silent and only spoke through their attorney beginning on Sept. 11, when North Port police came to the home asking about Petito’s whereabouts.
Schmidt and other family members say not a day goes by that they don’t talk or think about Petito.
Petito’s father, Joe, said he wants others to learn from Gabby’s story.
“There is tons of help out there,” Joe Petito said in the news conference. “People care, we care. Reach out to someone you trust. We will be there.”
The family created the Gabby Petito Foundation, which helps survivors of domestic violence and helps search for the missing.
For more information, visit www.gabbypetitofoundation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.