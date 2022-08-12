 Skip to main content
Gabby Petito case: A year later - Domestic violence signs missed at Moab

A year ago, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito cried as she told police her boyfriend didn’t believe in her.

She said they hit each other during arguments along a Moab, Utah highway.

Police in Utah released body camera footage of officers' encounter with Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who was officially named a person of interest in her disappearance.

The Florida couple were on a cross-country trip from Long Island, New York, to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming in late August. Laundrie returned to their home in the Gulf Coast town of North Port with her 2012 white Ford Transit van on Sept. 1 -- 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing.

Photo_013_Remembering Gabby Petito_09_19.jpg

Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Petito-Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito, left, and Nichole Schmidt, center, with their attorney, Patrick Reilly, listen to arguments by an attorney for Brian Laundrie’s parents, Matthew Luka, as Luka seeks to have a negligence lawsuit dismissed in a Sarasota County court on June 22.

Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah

Officers talk to Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah in August, when she was questioned along with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.


Fort DeSoto Park

The families of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and Brian Laundrie are involved in a legal dispute.
Butterfly Wings to Heaven for Gabby

A monarch butterfly lands on a cross for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito in North Port. Dozens of live, individually wrapped butterflies were shipped from Michigan to be released in memory of the slain woman.
ChrisLaundrie100721sw

Christopher Laundrie returns to this home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port after going to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to work with police to search for his son, Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie

