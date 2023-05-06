The Friday filing was a “request for production” motion, which serves the purpose of discovery in a civil case.
Categories of document requests to the Petito family include copies of “sworn and unsworn statements” related to the lawsuit, copies of intellectual property or publishing rights discussions with media companies, and copies of public statements made by them about Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.
The motion also asks for copies of communications between Gabby Petito and her parents between Jan. 1, 2020 and Sept 19, 2021 — approximately when she fell out of contact with her family — as well as any communications with the Laundries in certain time periods, including with Brian Laundrie.
Under Florida law, parties in a case generally have about 30 days to respond to a request for discovery-related material.
The case is scheduled to return to court May 24, where Judge Danielle Brewer is expected to decide on two previous motions brought before the court.
The first motion considered will be a previous request by Bertolino’s lawyers to dismiss him as a defendant in the case.
Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt had previously named Roberta and Christopher Laundrie in a civil suit for emotional distress last year.
The Laundries live in North Port. They shared their home with their son, Brian Laundrie, and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.
The plaintiffs allege the Laundries caused that emotional harm by withholding information about their daughter, Gabby, who was the girlfriend of the Laundries’ son, Brian.
The younger couple engaged on a social media-broadcast journey across America in a van in 2021, which suddenly ended in August as Brian Laundrie returned to North Port without Gabby Petito.
Gabby Petito’s remains were later found in a shallow Wyoming grave. Brian Laundrie later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in North Port, leaving a written confession that he killed her.
Bertolino, himself an attorney, had been retained by the Laundries during the initial search for Gabby Petito and after her body was discovered.
In January, the Petito family named Bertolino as a third defendant. In their complaint, they alleged statements made by Bertolino to the press had been part of the same infliction of emotional harm that they accused the Laundries of.
The relatively late addition of Bertolino as a defendant led the judge to add extra time for his own attorneys to catch up, with a jury trial scheduled for next year.
The Laundries currently retain a shared attorney for both of them, while Bertolino has his own separate representation.
The second motion being considered May 24 will be for a protective order for a letter written by Roberta Laundrie to Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie said she wrote the letter months before Gabby Petito’s death, in an attempt to reach her son during a tumultuous time. She argued in her motion that language used in the letter and bad timing may make the letter unduly prejudicial if presented at trial by the plaintiffs.
