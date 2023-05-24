Judge: Laundrie letter counts as evidence

VENICE — A letter between Roberta and Brian Laundrie can come in as evidence, according to Circuit Judge Danielle Brewer.
Roberta Laundrie asserted the letter was written months before her son and his girlfriend Gabby Petito went on the cross-country trip that ended with Petito killed at his hands.
Gabby Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, argue the letter was written after her death and demonstrates the Laundries knew she was dead before they did.
The ruling Wednesday was the latest round of a long-running legal case brought by the Petito family against the Laundries for "intentional infliction of emotional distress."
Attorneys for Roberta and Christopher Laundrie previously filed for a protective order for the letter, arguing against its relevancy.
"It was a private note between a mother and her son," Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka said in his arguments.
Patrick Reilly, representing Petito and Schmidt, counter-argued the Laundries' affidavit came with a bias and no compelling reason for exclusion.
“If I were in her shoes and had written that letter, I’d have probably said the same thing," he said in response.
The letter allegedly has a reference to the phrase "burn after reading," which Roberta Laundrie has claimed is a reference to a book titled "Burn After Reading" that Gabby Petito had given Brian Laundrie previously.
“The back of the book instructs the reader to create a secret book and then destroy by ‘burn after writing,'" the Laundrie affidavit read. "The bottom of the back cover says: ‘Write. Burn. Repeat.’”
The affidavit asking for a protective order said the letter was written during a rough patch in the mother-son relationship, and also included references to books from his childhood.
The Petito family, however, has argued the letter was written after Brian's return to North Port in September 2021.
Reilly made reference to alleged quotes from the letter, such as something being baked into a cake in prison or bringing a shovel.
Brian Laundrie was eventually found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve after leaving his car at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park in North Port.
A journal found near his remains contained a written confession to having killed Gabby Petito during their cross-country trip.
After Brewer's ruling, Luka provided a copy of the letter for Reilly and his clients to review as part of the discovery process.
The hearing Wednesday also heard arguments on motions for dismissal from both the Laundries and their former attorney Steven Bertolino, who was named as a defendant in the case earlier this year.
Luka and Charles Meltz, Bertolino's attorney, both argued the plaintiffs' case hinged on a statement made by Bertolino on the Laundries' behalf on Sept. 14, 2021.
The statement read, in part, that the Laundries hoped that Gabby Petito would be re-united with her family as a search was begun in a Wyoming national park.
Petito and Schmidt claim Brian Laundrie informed his parents of Gabby Petito's death before this statement was made, and that Bertolino was aware as well.
Thus, by providing false hope during a time when her family was looking for her, the Laundries and their attorney inflicted emotional distress.
“If they had kept that knowledge to themselves, we wouldn’t be here," Reilly said during his argument.
Luka and Meltz, however, contend that Bertolino's statement was made without that knowledge and that his status as an attorney extends a form of qualified immunity to allow him to serve his clients.
"Mr. Bertolino is being sued for offering hopes and prayers," Meltz argued.
Brewer reserved ruling on the motions for dismissal as of Wednesday, though she told the attorneys to expect a ruling soon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.