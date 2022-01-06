NORTH PORT — Parents of the North Port man traveling with Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito around the time of her slaying are asking for the return of personal items recovered at the site their son’s remains were found in October.
North Port investigators found a waterproof bag near Brian Laundrie’s remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port in October. He had died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to authorities.
That bag reportedly contained a notebook, among other items, that Roberta and Chris Laundrie wanted back once the FBI finished its investigation of Gabby Petito’s death, sources reported Thursday.
Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in his former fiancee’s death. The only pending criminal charge against the 23-year-old was for the misuse of a bank card issued to Gabby Petito, however.
Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino has been quoted by several media outlets as expecting the return of Brian Laundrie’s belongings once the FBI completed its work. His parents in December had filed a survivor’s estate claim in Sarasota County, as well, with $20,000 left in the bank.
Bertolino had also worked with Petito’s family to help return objects belonging to her, according to WFLA.
Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt had “filed to obtain Gabby’s belongings that are in the Laundrie home or in police custody,” he said. “Rick Stafford (the Petito family attorney) and I are trying to work this out cordially.”
Bertolino, of East Islip, New York, was not available for comment Thursday. An FBI spokesperson with its Denver office was also not available.
The FBI reportedly confiscated guns from the Laundrie family home during its early investigation into Petito’s disappearance. A handgun reportedly was missing from that collection, according to media reports.
Brian Laundrie shot himself, according to an autopsy.
The pair, who had lived in North Point for about two years, had left New York on a cross-country “van-life” trip sometime in June. They documented themselves on social media, a lifestyle of visiting national parks and other landmarks in their postings.
But the relationship soured in August, at least as portrayed in an Utah police intervention involving a domestic dispute.
The pair in Moab were ordered apart for the day. Witnesses reported the couple arguing and reportedly striking one another. A lengthy police body camera video played out that drama for the world, which portrayed Gabby Petito as visibly upset, Brian Laundrie as calm, even quizzing one Moab police officer in that dispute scenario about sight-seeing opportunities.
Laundrie would return to North Port alone in Petito’s minivan on Sept. 1. Her family in Suffolk County, New York, reported her as missing on Sept. 11.
Petito’s family made calls to the Laundries in that interim that they have said went unanswered.
North Port Police investigating the report were directed to Bertolino by the Laundries. The parents within days had returned their son’s car from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where he reportedly had gone.
Advocates pushing the family to reveal details about their son and Gabby Petito’s whereabouts staked out the Laundrie’s Wabasso Avenue house. That circus-like atmosphere lasted for several weeks, with Chris and Roberta Laundrie refusing comment as they entered or left the home.
Gabby Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 in a remote Wyoming park. Medical examiners later determined she had died by strangulation.
Brian Laundrie likely died within days of her reported disappearance, his remains found weeks later, as the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and nearly T. Mabry Carlton Memorial Reserve had flooded with heavy summer rains.
Police investigators had combed that submerged area, only finding what the FBI confirmed as Brian Laundrie’s remains on Oct. 21.
A North Port police officer accompanying Roberta and Chris Laundrie in a search for their son found his body in remote place he reportedly frequented.
The bag was recovered as well.
